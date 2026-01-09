Amit Shah In Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Welcomes Him In Jodhpur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday extended a warm welcome to Union Home Minister Amit Shah upon his arrival in the state.

In a post on X, Sharma said, "The valiant land of Rajasthan, enriched with a glorious cultural heritage, extended a warm welcome and heartfelt felicitation to Amit Shah, Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, upon his arrival, by presenting a bouquet of flowers at Jodhpur Airport."

Details of Two-Day Visit

Shah was received at the Jodhpur airport early Saturday morning, marking the start of his two-day visit to Rajasthan. As part of his schedule, Shah will attend a key programme at the Rajasthan Police Academy in Jaipur.

Ahead of the visit, Chief Minister Sharma personally reviewed the programme venue and security arrangements at the academy. Director General of Police Rajeev Sharma was also present during the inspection.

Focus on Police Modernisation and Recruitment

Addressing a press conference, the DGP said a state-level police conference was organised at the academy on January 8 and 9, with the participation of senior police officers from across the state. He noted that detailed discussions were held on the role of police in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision 2047 for a developed India, with emphasis on making policing more modern, accountable and people-centric.

During his Jaipur visit, Amit Shah will distribute appointment letters to 10,000 newly recruited police constables. Toppers of the recruitment process will receive their letters directly from the Union Home Minister, while senior officers will hand over the rest.

The DGP also announced that, on the Chief Minister's directions, students will visit police stations on January 12 to mark Youth Day, aiming to familiarise them with police functioning and legal procedures.

CM Expresses Condolences Over Tragic Accident

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed deep condolences over a tragic road accident in Jaipur's Journalist Colony. "The road accident that occurred in Jaipur's Journalist Colony is extremely tragic and heart-rending. Instructions have been given for the appropriate and prompt treatment of all the injured. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed soul and bestow swift recovery upon the injured," he said. (ANI)

