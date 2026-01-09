Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR Sees First Winter Rain, IMD Warns Of Ongoing Weather Fluctuations

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi's winter has taken a dramatic turn. Dense fog, a biting cold wave, and the season's first rain have reshaped weather conditions across Delhi-NCR. The IMD predicts fluctuating conditions to continue until January 16

Delhi and surrounding NCR regions are witnessing rapidly changing winter conditions. After days of intense cold and dense fog, the city recorded its first rainfall of the season on Friday morning. According to weather officials, this unstable pattern will persist until January 16. Mornings are expected to remain foggy, while daytime may bring brief sunshine. Occasional rainfall is also possible due to an active western disturbance affecting North India.

Currently, the cold wave has tightened its grip on the capital. Residents are dealing with low visibility from fog and sharp drops in temperature. Over the past 24 hours, minimum temperatures have fallen by around 1°C, while maximum temperatures have risen slightly. The city recorded maximum temperatures between 15°C and 17°C, and minimum temperatures close to 5°C. Some areas have reported temperatures below normal levels, adding to the chill.

Meteorologists attribute the cold and rainy conditions to an active western disturbance over northern Punjab and nearby regions. Strong moisture-laden winds from the sea, blowing at high speeds, are feeding cloud formation and increasing humidity levels. This combination has led to persistent fog, lower temperatures, and the possibility of light rainfall in isolated areas.

Experts say no major weather improvement is expected over the next week. Both maximum and minimum temperatures may continue to drop gradually, keeping cold wave conditions active across Delhi and nearby states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that dense morning fog will likely continue across northwest India, including Delhi, for the next 5–7 days. Visibility disruptions are expected, especially during early hours. Major changes in minimum temperatures are unlikely in the immediate future, while cold day conditions may develop in Haryana and Chandigarh, indirectly affecting Delhi's weather as well.

For January 11, Delhi's weather is expected to remain mostly clear with light to moderate fog in the morning. Maximum temperatures may stay between 15°C and 17°C, while minimum temperatures could range from 4°C to 6°C. Winds will predominantly blow from the northwest during the day and shift westward by night, maintaining chilly conditions.