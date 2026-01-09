MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post How to Start a Business in Costa Rica? appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Creating a company in Costa Rica is a process that, although it may seem complicated, is quite accessible if the proper steps are followed. In addition to meeting legal requirements, it is crucial to have an efficient accounting system to ensure the success and proper functioning of the company, especially when it comes to small and medium-sized enterprises. (pymes). Next, we explain the legal steps to create a company and why implementing an accounting system from the beginning is key for control and administration.

Define the type of company: The first step is to decide whether to create a business with a natural person or a legal entity. The physical entity refers to businesses where the owner is the legal responsible party, while the legal entity involves the creation of a company, such as a Corporation (S.A.) or a Limited Liability Company (S.R.L.), which requires registration in the Commercial Registry of the National Registry.

Land use and municipal permits: Before operating, it is necessary to go to the corresponding municipality to review the land use and obtain the municipal license that authorizes the commercial activity at the desired location.

Permit from the Ministry of Health: It is also important to obtain the operating permit from the Ministry of Health, an essential procedure to ensure that the establishment complies with health regulations.

Social Security and Risk Policy: Once you have employees, it is mandatory to register them with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) and obtain a labor risk policy with the National Insurance Institute (INS) or another authorized operator.

Registration with Direct Taxation: To be able to issue invoices and stay up to date with tax obligations, it is necessary to register as a taxpayer with the Ministry of Finance.

It is essential to complete this procedure within the first ten days after registration in the National Registry if it concerns a legal entity.

Once the legal steps have been completed, the next step is the implementation of an accounting system that allows for the control of the company's finances and administration.

An accounting system not only facilitates internal management but also ensures compliance with tax obligations, especially regarding electronic invoicing in Costa Rica.

What is the SME Condition?

It consists of being registered and up to date in the SME Registry of the Ministry of Economy, Industry, and Commerce. (MEIC). This registry is key for both new companies and those that renew their registration annually, allowing access to various benefits.

Benefits of obtaining the SME Status

Registered small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can take advantage of a wide range of benefits, among which the following stand out:

Participate as a state supplier under the SME Supplier program

Access financing, guarantees, and endorsements through Fodemipyme

Obtain non-reimbursable funds for innovation projects under the Propyme program

Participate in business fairs and networking events

Exemption from the corporate tax for micro and small enterprises, as well as benefits in the VAT payment for low-value rentals

Staggered payment of social security contributions and income tax for new microenterprises

Differentiated rates and sanitary operating permits at reduced costs

SME Registration Process

To obtain the SME Condition for the first time, two of the following three documents must be submitted:

The receipt of the Work Risk Policy issued by the INS.

The income tax return form (D101 o D105).

CCSS form or proof of self-employment, showing that you are up to date with your obligations.

Additionally, the“SME Registration Form” must be completed, available both at MEIC offices or here.

SME Status Certification

Once the registration is approved, companies can request the free certification via email to the MEIC. This digital certificate is delivered within three business days.

For more information on the requirements and processes, SMEs can access the Costa Rican Business Information System (SIEC) platform or visit the MEIC offices.

One of the great advances in business management is the use of cloud accounting systems. These allow entrepreneurs to access financial information from anywhere and at any time, as long as they have an internet connection.

In addition to being secure, this type of software reduces the risk of data loss, as the information is stored on remote servers and does not depend on a physical device.

An ideal option for startups is Alegra, accounting and electronic invoicing software that offers multiple benefits such as:

Connection with bank accounts: It allows you to connect bank accounts and reconcile transactions automatically, streamlining financial control.

Invoicing with one click: Generating invoices for suppliers and customers is extremely easy with Alegra, which reduces the time spent on administrative tasks.

Inventory control: Managing and controlling inventory is essential for any business, and this software does it efficiently.

Instant generation of accounting reports: It facilitates the creation of accounting and tax reports with a single click, allowing for informed financial decisions in real time.

Additionally, this software offers a 15-day free trial, with no need to register a credit card.

This offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to test the features and assess if it meets their needs.

Electronic invoicing in Costa Rica

Since 2018, the use of electronic invoicing in Costa Rica has been mandatory for all companies. This tool allows compliance with the country's tax requirements, and most accounting and administrative programs, such as Alegra, include this functionality.

The advantage of using software that integrates electronic invoicing is that all issued and received documents are automatically recorded in the system, which facilitates accounting and tax audits.

Although starting a business in Costa Rica involves meeting several legal requirements, it is also vital to have the right tools for efficient busines management. Therefore, relying on technology, in addition to simplifying operations, allows entrepreneurs to focus on the growth of their business.

