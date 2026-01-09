Ukrainian Troops Capture Four Russian Soldiers On Lyman Front
The defenders eliminated 48 invaders, while 13 were wounded.
It is noted that drone operators from the Unmanned Systems Battalion carried out significant work. The commander and officers of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion were particularly commended.Read also: Ukrainian paratroopers repel massive Russian assault in Sumy region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on January 8, Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses near Novoselivka, toward Drobysheve, Lyman, and Stavky in the Lyman direction.
Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov, illustrative
