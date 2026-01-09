Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Troops Capture Four Russian Soldiers On Lyman Front


2026-01-09 10:04:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The brigade reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The defenders eliminated 48 invaders, while 13 were wounded.

It is noted that drone operators from the Unmanned Systems Battalion carried out significant work. The commander and officers of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion were particularly commended.

Read also: Ukrainian paratroopers repel massive Russian assault in Sumy region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on January 8, Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses near Novoselivka, toward Drobysheve, Lyman, and Stavky in the Lyman direction.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov, illustrative

UkrinForm

