Ukrainian Troops Capture Four Russian Soldiers On Lyman Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The brigade reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The defenders eliminated 48 invaders, while 13 were wounded.

It is noted that drone operators from the Unmanned Systems Battalion carried out significant work. The commander and officers of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion were particularly commended.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on January 8, Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses near Novoselivka, toward Drobysheve, Lyman, and Stavky in the Lyman direction.

