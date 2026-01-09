Trump Warns Iran Against Crackdown On Protesters

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 10 (IANS) US President Donald Trump warned Iran against using force to suppress ongoing protests, saying the United States was closely monitoring developments and would respond if violence against civilians escalated.

Speaking to reporters after a White House meeting with oil and gas executives, Trump said Iran was facing serious internal unrest and suggested the situation marked a turning point for the country's leadership.

“So Iran's in big trouble,” Trump said.“It looks to me that the people are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible just a few weeks ago.”

Trump said his administration had issued a clear warning to Tehran against killing protesters, signaling potential US action if such actions occurred.

“I've made the statement very strongly that if they start killing people like they have in the past, we will get involved,” he said.“We'll be hitting them very hard where it hurts.”

The president stressed that any US response would not involve deploying ground forces.

“And that doesn't mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts,” Trump said.

He said the administration was closely tracking developments inside Iran, describing the unfolding events as unprecedented.

“We're watching the situation very carefully,” Trump said.“It's an amazing thing to watch.”

Trump contrasted the current approach with previous US responses to unrest in Iran, criticizing former President Barack Obama's handling of similar situations.

“There have been cases like this where President Obama totally backed down,” Trump said.“But this is something pretty incredible that's happening in Iran.”

The president said Iran's leadership had brought the unrest upon itself through years of repression.

“They've done a bad job,” Trump said.“They've treated their people very badly, and now they're being paid back.”

Trump declined to specify what actions the US might take, repeating that the priority was to deter violence against civilians.

“So we don't want that to happen,” he said, referring to a violent crackdown.

Trump also said protests had drawn global attention, including comparisons made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in recent remarks, though Trump rejected suggestions of broader US military action beyond deterrence.

“I don't think it's going to be necessary,” Trump said, when asked about expanded operations.

He emphasized that his administration's broader goal was stability without prolonged conflict, while maintaining pressure on governments that repress their populations.

Trump reiterated that the administration's focus remained on preventing mass casualties.

“We're watching it very closely,” he said referring to the onging protests inside Iran.