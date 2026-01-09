MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post 6 Recommendations for Investing and Diversifying Your Income Sources in Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

More and more people in the country are looking to become investors to build new sources of income. However, sometimes they don't know what elements they should consider when starting to positively impact their finances.

Juan Manuel Echeverri, CEO of Amstel Financial Group, pointed out that one of the main mistakes made when making investments is not having a solid plan, which can result in not maximizing financial benefits. Another mistake, he pointed out, is prioritizing speculation.

In the context of the Annual Investment Workshop, held by Amstel Financial Group in Costa Rica, Echeverri provided six recommendations to consider:

Pay off debts before investing: Reduce debts as much as possible before thinking about investments. Although some debts can be“healthy,” such as those that finance productive assets, people should prioritize their elimination. Having a low level of debt provides greater financial freedom and minimizes risk, which is crucial before venturing into any type of investment.

Create an emergency fund: Before investing, it is essential to have an emergency fund that covers at least six months of expenses. This financial“cushion” allows one to face any unforeseen events without the need to liquidate investments hastily or incur new debts. An emergency fund ensures that investments can be maintained in the long term and are not interrupted by liquidity problems.

Active investment vs. passive investment: Investors must understand the difference between active and passive investment. Active investment requires constant monitoring and frequent decision-making, while passive investment generates income automatically, as happens with investment funds or real estate. For beginners, passive investing can be a safer option, as it allows for returns without the need for constant intervention.

Speculation, a common mistake: One of the most common mistakes is prioritizing speculation in the early stages of investing. Speculation should only be considered if there is surplus capital, and it should never be the first step.“Speculating is like gambling in Las Vegas,” he says, suggesting that those who seek quick returns or try to cover debts through high-risk investments often end up in a worse financial situation. In his opinion, speculation should only come after covering all financial bases, such as paying off debts and creating an emergency fund.

Evaluate risks and plan for the long term: Don't be swayed by promises of quick profits, but carefully evaluate the risks of any investment and have long-term financial planning. To do this, it is essential to understand the risk factors, such as inflation and the economic context of the country, and how these can affect future returns. Moreover, those who have already accumulated capital should consider living off the returns or dividends generated by their assets, rather than relying solely on their principal savings.

Make investments with the guidance of experts: Having the support of entities specialized in investment management. An expert guide can make the difference between a safe investment and a costly mistake.

One way to invest securely is to encourage dialogue between issuers and investors, with the aim of promoting transparency and trust in the capital market. At Amstel, we aim to connect directly with investors to explain in detail the characteristics of our investments and answer their questions to further enhance and profit from their investment portfolios through specialized and expert advice.

The post 6 Recommendations for Investing and Diversifying Your Income Sources in Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.