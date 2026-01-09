Etienna Bio Secures Exclusive Worldwide License From Umass Chan Medical School For Novel Adipose-Derived Regenerative Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etienna Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on next-generation autologous and cell-enabled biomaterials for regenerative and aesthetic applications, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive, worldwide license agreement with the UMass Chan Medical School to develop and commercialize a proprietary adipose-derived cellular and matrix technology platform.

Under the agreement, Etienna Bio has obtained exclusive global rights to intellectual property covering human adipose-derived progenitor cells combined with an adipose-derived hydrogel matrix, enabling the development of novel, cell-enabled products for non-therapeutic regenerative and aesthetic indications.

The licensed technology, developed at UMass Chan, is based on foundational research into human adipose tissue progenitors and adipose-derived hydrogel compositions, and is designed to harness the regenerative potential of a patient's own cells within a biologically compatible matrix.

“This exclusive license represents a cornerstone asset for Etienna Bio and establishes the scientific foundation for our platform,” said Janet DeLeon, President and CEO of Etienna Bio.“The technology uniquely combines autologous adipose-derived progenitor cells with a native adipose matrix, creating a differentiated approach to regenerative and aesthetic applications that prioritizes biological compatibility, durability, and scalability.”

The agreement provides Etienna Bio with worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize licensed products within the defined field, while UMass Chan retains rights for academic research and non-commercial use.

Etienna Bio intends to advance the platform through staged development and validation, with an initial focus on cell-enabled, non-drug regenerative and aesthetic products that leverage autologous biology while avoiding the regulatory complexity associated with gene-modified or allogeneic approaches.

About Etienna Bio

Etienna Bio is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation regenerative and aesthetic solutions using autologous, cell-enabled biomaterials.

About UMass Chan Medical School

UMass Chan Medical School, one of five campuses of the University of Massachusetts system, comprises the T.H. Chan School of Medicine, the Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, the Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing, ForHealth Consulting at UMass Chan Medical School, MassBiologics, and a thriving Nobel-Prize-winning biomedical research enterprise. UMass Chan is advancing together to improve the health and wellness of our diverse communities throughout Massachusetts and across the world by leading and innovating in education, research, health care delivery and public service. It is ranked among the best medical schools in the nation for primary care education and biomedical research by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more at .

