Sweden Delivers 26 Archer Self-Propelled Howitzers To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Swedish Embassy in Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Sweden has donated 26 Archer self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. Ukrainian forces, including the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, have praised this weapon for its exceptional effectiveness against Russian positions at distances of up to 50 km," the post reads.

The embassy noted that the intensive use of the Archers had led to rapid barrel wear, and therefore in 2025 Sweden provided Ukraine with more than ten spare barrels.

"Archer is our modern howitzer, mounted on a heavy all-terrain vehicle and remotely operated from an armored cabin. Advanced ballistic calculations, rapid redeployment, high accuracy, and compatibility with international ammunition – this is what defines it," the embassy added.

Sweden ready to provide fighter jets, help clear sea mines after war – PM

Last September, the Swedish government announced its 20th aid package to Ukraine worth $836 million, which included 18 new Archer systems.

Photo: Viktoria Välilä/Försvarsmakten