Data Security As A Service Market Growth Drivers, Prominent Players, Key Segments, Recent Developments, And Future Outlook

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Cisco (US), AWS (US), Thales (France), IBM (US), Cognizant (US), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), Varonis Systems (US), Imperva (US), Commvault (US), HPE (US), Acronis (Switzerland), Veritas Technologies (US), Asigra (Canada), NetApp (US)."Data Security as a Service Market by Type (Data Encryption and Masking as a Service, Data Governance and Compliance as a Service), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT and ITeS, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027.

The data security as a service market is projected to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%, from an estimated USD 31.0 billion in 2022 to USD 55.3 billion by 2027. The data security as a service (DSaaS) market is expanding due to a number of causes, including data evolution, regulatory compliance, and growing concerns about catastrophic data loss.

Download PDF Brochure@

By type, Data Governance & Compliance as a Service segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Data governance empowers organizations to extend access governance to unstructured data and structured data in the enterprise workstations and cloud environment. More than 80% of the enterprise data is unstructured and expected to be doubling exponentially. Managing and securing this unstructured data poses significant challenges, which legacy methods fail to address. Data governance provides an automated, scalable, and interoperable platform to govern this unstructured data. Furthermore, governing access to such enormous volumes of data is a critical challenge for enterprises. It is complex to identify where the data resides, who in the business has ownership of the data, and who is entitled to access the data. With the help of a data governance solution, these issues can be resolved easily.

By organization size, the SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The prevailing usage of mobile technology and the adoption of BYOD trends and cloud-based services has enhanced the profits of SMEs. This has helped SMEs in improving their overall business structure. The growing usage of mobile devices has influenced data transfer over business networks to personal devices, such as mobile phones and laptops. This helps increase the fraudulent data, cyberattacks, data losses, and threat of personal data thefts. The rising security issues have made way for SMEs to focus their concerns on data security as a service solution. Although SMEs must consider their limited budgets, comprehending corporate information is essential, making them use data discovery and classification, data protection, and data governance solutions. In the coming years, data security as a service solution is expected to witness high adoption among SMEs.

By region, Asia Pacific is to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region comprises emerging economies, such as China, Australia, Japan, and Singapore. It has witnessed a rapid surge in the exchange of sensitive data, making it one of the most vulnerable regions for cyber-attacks. With a rise in digitization, the region is highly concerned about complex cyber-attacks. In the Asia Pacific, the number of large enterprises is higher than SMEs. The region has several established SMEs growing exponentially to cater to their broad customer base. For SMEs, security is much of a cost rather than a necessity as they have a limited budget for cybersecurity. Therefore, they are more vulnerable to cyberattacks. Due to the increase in complex attacks and the rise in costs associated with each attack, enterprises are projected to witness a growth in the need for robust security solutions, which would be fulfilled by data security as a service (DSaaS) infrastructure. The awareness of security was less in the region. Still, after ransomware attacks such as WannaCry, the need for deploying cybersecurity solutions has increased, which, in turn, has been a significant factor in the implementation of data security as a service (DSaaS).

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Data Security as a Service Market

Data Security as a Service solutions are inherently designed for cloud environments, offering scalable security that grows with an organization's data footprint. Unlike traditional on-premise models that require heavy upfront infrastructure investment, DSaaS delivers security capabilities over the cloud, enabling instant deployment across multicloud, hybrid, and distributed systems. This scalability makes it ideal for businesses that need dynamic protection as they expand or migrate workloads to the cloud.

One of the most defining features of modern DSaaS offerings is integration with the zero-trust security model. Zero trust assumes that no user or device should be trusted by default - requiring continuous authentication and authorization before granting access to sensitive data. This paradigm strengthens access control mechanisms and reduces exposure to internal and external threats, particularly important in hybrid and remote work settings.

DSaaS places a heavy emphasis on data encryption, tokenization, and masking, protecting information at rest, in transit, and in use. These techniques ensure that even if data is intercepted or exposed, it remains unreadable without proper decryption keys. Additionally, data masking allows organizations to share secured versions of sensitive data (e.g., with developers or testers) without risk of exposure.

Major Highlights of the Data Security as a Service Market

The global Data Security as a Service market is experiencing significant expansion, with strong projections for continued growth. It was valued in the billions of dollars in recent years and is forecasted to nearly double over the next decade, driven by rising digital transformation and cybersecurity investments by enterprises worldwide.

A major highlight is the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, such as ransomware, phishing, and advanced persistent threats. These growing risks are forcing organizations across industries to adopt cloud-based data security services to protect sensitive information and maintain business continuity.

As businesses continue migrating to cloud environments and adopting hybrid/multi-cloud strategies, the need for integrated, cloud-native security solutions has surged. DSaaS fits this requirement by offering scalable, flexible, and centralized protection for data across distributed IT environments.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Data Security as a Service Market

Major vendors in the global data security as a service (DSaaS) market include Cisco (US), AWS (US), Thales (France), IBM (US), Cognizant (US), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), Varonis Systems (US), Imperva (US), Commvault (US), HPE (US), Acronis (Switzerland), Veritas Technologies (US), Asigra (Canada), NetApp (US), GuidePoint Security (US), Informatica (US), Carbonite (US), TrustArc(US), Cloudian(US), NetWrix (US), Alation (US), Infrascale (US), Securiti (US), DataGuard (Germany), Cobalt Iron (US), Storagepipe (Canada), Polar Security (Israel), Clarip (US) and SEQRITE (India).

Cisco (US): Cisco, a company established in 1984 and based in California, US, designs and manufactures products and services that facilitate internet connectivity and information access through networks. Cisco is a key manufacturer of cloud solutions and services that enables the company to offer gamut of data security as a service (DSaaS) offerings. The company offers products and solutions for networking, IoT, mobility and wireless, security, data center, and cloud computing. Cisco provides numerous cloud solutions, including a Cloud Operations platform, Workload Optimization, and Application Performance Monitoring. With their ecosystem partners, Cisco develops and tests to-purchase and quick-to-deploy solutions. Proven data protection solutions are available for any size and kind of environment through the company's extensive ecosystem of software partners. Cisco Unified Computing provides servers ranging from Terabytes to Petabytes to protect data. The company's UCS manager gives policy-based administration to computing, storage, networking, and infrastructure automation.

GuidePoint (US): Security offers cutting-edge and priceless cybersecurity solutions and knowledge to help enterprises achieve their goals. GuidePoint assists clients in identifying threats, comprehending solutions, and reducing risks in their changing IT environments by adopting new technologies. To expose risks, maximize resources, and execute best-fit solutions, the organization adopts the role of a trusted advisor by understanding the business and its difficulties and reviewing the cybersecurity posture and ecosystem. The organization wants to tackle the most challenging cybersecurity difficulties, offer solutions for those intricate problems, and produce significant outcomes.

AWS (US): Amazon Web Services (AWS), based in the United States, is a subsidiary of Amazon and a leading provider of cloud computing services. Launched in 2006, AWS offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based products and services, including computing power, storage, databases, machine learning, analytics, networking, mobile development, and security.

Thales (France): Thales Group, headquartered in Paris, France, is a multinational company specializing in aerospace, defense, security, and digital identity and security solutions. Established in 2000 through the merger of Thomson-CSF and other companies, Thales has become a leading provider of advanced technology solutions and services.