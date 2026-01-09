Agricultural Robots Market Size, Share & Growth Trends Highlight Strong Forecast Through 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



Agricultural Robots Market by Robot Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Milking Robots), Application (Harvest Management, Dairy & Livestock Management), Offering (Hardware, Software), End Use, Farming Environment, Farm Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The global agricultural robots market is set to witness exceptional growth, expanding from USD 17.73 billion in 2025 to USD 56.26 billion by 2030, registering a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0% during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is driven by increasing adoption of automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and precision farming technologies aimed at improving productivity, reducing labor dependency, and enhancing crop yields.

The market is transforming traditional agricultural practices through advanced solutions such as autonomous tractors, agricultural drones, robotic harvesters, and automated weeding machines. These technologies enable farmers to optimize operations, minimize waste, and improve efficiency across diverse farming environments. While North America and Europe currently lead in adoption due to advanced farming infrastructure, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a high-growth market, supported by technological advancements and strong government initiatives.

Market Size and Growth Forecast



Market Size in 2024 (Value): USD 14.31 Billion

Market Forecast in 2030 (Value): USD 56.26 Billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 26.0% from 2025 to 2030

Years Considered: 2020-2030

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2030

Units Considered: Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Market Segmentation by Robot Type

As of 2024, the agricultural robots market is segmented into unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)/drones, milking robots, driverless tractors, and automated harvesting systems.



UAVs/drones are widely used for crop monitoring and precision agriculture, with fixed-wing drones offering large-area coverage and multirotor drones enabling detailed field inspections.

Milking robots automate dairy operations using sensors and cameras, improving productivity and animal welfare.

Driverless tractors autonomously perform plowing, seeding, and tilling, significantly reducing labor requirements. Automated harvesting systems use advanced vision and sensing technologies to identify and harvest ripe crops efficiently, minimizing losses.

Market Segmentation by Application

By application, the market includes harvest management, field & crop management, dairy & livestock management, soil & irrigation management, weather tracking & forecasting, and inventory & supply chain management. Harvest and field management robots streamline planting, spraying, weeding, and harvesting processes, while dairy and livestock robots enhance milking, feeding, and animal health monitoring. Soil, irrigation, and inventory management solutions further improve sustainability and supply chain efficiency, collectively driving market growth.

Market Segmentation by Farm Size



Based on farm size, agricultural robots are adopted across small, mid-sized, and large farms.

Small farms (

Mid-sized farms (100–500 hectares) increasingly deploy semi- or entry-level autonomous systems for planting, spraying, and harvesting. Large farms (>500 hectares) rely on fully autonomous tractors, drones, and harvesters to manage large-scale operations efficiently.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising labor shortages, increasing demand for sustainable farming, and rapid integration of AI, IoT, and robotics are driving adoption across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Supportive government policies, strategic investments, and growing use of autonomous tractors, drones, and robotic harvesters are positioning Asia Pacific as a major hub for agricultural robotics innovation.

Agricultural Robots Companies:

The report profiles leading companies shaping the competitive landscape, including Deere & Company (US), DJI (China), CNH Industrial NV (Netherlands), AGCO Corporation (US), Delaval (Sweden), Trimble Inc. (US), Boumatic Robotic (Netherlands), Lely (Netherlands), AgJunction (US), Ageagle Aerial Systems (US), Yanmar Co. (Japan), Deepfield Robotics (Germany), Ecorobotix (Switzerland), Harvest Automation (US), Naïo Technologies (France), Robotics Plus (New Zealand), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Monarch Tractors (US), and several others. Strategic collaborations, startups, and continuous product innovation remain key factors accelerating market growth.

Recent Developments in the Agricultural Robots Industry:



June 2025: CNH Industrial launched SenseApply, an AI-powered sprayer technology across Case IH, New Holland, and Miller brands. It uses machine learning and camera sensing for real-time crop and weed detection, enabling precise input application, reducing chemical use, enhancing sustainability, and improving farm efficiency and yields.

April 2025: DJI launched the Agras T50 and T25 drones for precision agriculture. The T50 handles large-scale spraying with advanced navigation, while the T25 is compact for smaller farms. Both use the SmartFarm App for monitoring, mission planning, and data analysis, improving efficiency and reducing labor. February 2025: Ecorobotix has launched the ARA Ultra-High Precision Field Sprayer, featuring AI-based Plant-by-Plant technology for targeted spraying, resulting in up to a 95% reduction in chemical use. Equipped with vision systems and crop-specific algorithms, it enhances sustainability, efficiency, and compliance with regulations, marking a significant step forward in precision and autonomous crop care technology.

