Algae Products Market Research Report Highlights Key Trends, Opportunities, And Growth Outlook

"MarketsandMarketsTM"Algae Products Market by Type (Lipids, Carotenoids, Carrageenan, Alginate, Algal Protein), Source (Microalgae, Macroalgae), Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed), Form, Production Process, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The global algae products market is poised for steady growth, with market size projected to increase from USD 5.87 billion in 2025 to USD 8.07 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period. This expansion is primarily driven by the rising demand for sustainable protein alternatives, growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, and increasing utilization of algae-based ingredients in the cosmetics and personal care industry.

The market is expected to grow at a moderate yet consistent pace as consumers increasingly prefer natural and clean-label ingredients across food, nutraceutical, and personal care applications. The diversification of algae into multiple end-use industries, coupled with heightened awareness of its nutritional and functional benefits, continues to support market growth globally.

Market Size and Growth Forecast



Market Size in 2024 (Value): USD 5.53 Billion

Market Forecast in 2030 (Value): USD 8.07 Billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030

Years Considered: 2021–2030

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025–2030

Units Considered: Value (USD Million), Volume (Kilotons) Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Market Insights by Source

By source, the market includes brown algae, red algae, and blue-green algae. The increasing use of brown algae in bioplastics manufacturing is anticipated to contribute significantly to market expansion. However, blue-green algae currently dominates industrial applications due to its high protein content and favorable essential amino acid profile, making it widely preferred in nutraceuticals and functional food products.

Market Insights by Type

By type, the lipids segment holds a dominant share of the algae products market. This leadership is attributed to the rising demand for nutritional lipids, particularly omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are associated with heart health and metabolic benefits. The growing prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases has further accelerated demand for natural, low-calorie, and functional food products, prompting manufacturers to focus on omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) applications.

Market Insights by Application

Algae-based ingredients are witnessing increased adoption across food & beverages, personal care, and nutraceuticals due to their high nutritional value and functional properties. Leading manufacturers such as Terravia (US) and Earthrise (Japan) are incorporating algae into their product portfolios, leveraging benefits such as low calorie content, reduced fat, and lower cholesterol levels. Additionally, the growing global shift toward plant-derived food and beverage products continues to drive demand for algae-based solutions.

Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for algae products during the forecast period. Growth in the region is driven by increasing demand for algae-based omega-3 ingredients in dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, and infant formula. Expanding health awareness and rising disposable incomes are creating attractive growth opportunities for manufacturers across key Asia Pacific economies.

Algae Products Companies:

The report profiles several prominent players operating in the global algae products market, including dsm-firmenich (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), Cyanotech Corporation (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (Tate & Lyle) (US), Corbion (Netherlands), E.I.D. Parry (India), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), AlgaTech Ltd. (Israel), Algenol Biotech (US), Cellana Inc. (US), Fenchem (China), Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (AstaReal Co., Ltd.) (Japan), Algea (Norway), KD Pharma Group SA (Switzerland), among others.

Recent Developments in the Algae Products Industry:



July 2025: Corbion received regulatory approval in China for its algae-based omega-3 solutions, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. These omega-3 ingredients, derived from microalgae, are designed for use in nutritional supplements, functional foods, and beverages, offering a sustainable and plant-based alternative to traditional fish oil. The approval enables Corbion to enter one of the world's largest and fastest-growing markets for health and wellness products, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility in the nutraceutical sector.

May 2023: Cyanotech Corporation, a producer of high-value natural products derived from microalgae, and Symbrosia, a pioneer in developing natural solutions to enhance planetary health, announced their partnership to grow Symbrosia's strain of seaweed at Cyanotech's facilities in Hawai`i to produce Symbrosia's product, SeaGraze (trademarked). September 2023: Corbion launches AlgaPrime DHA P3, addressing the demand for sustainable active nutrition in the pet food industry.

