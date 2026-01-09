Loma Verde Offers Fully Furnished Apartment Rentals In Medellin With Wellness And Fitness Amenities

MENAFN - GetNews)Loma Verde, a modern aparthotel located in the prestigious El Poblado district, is setting a new standard for premium short-term and extended stays by offering fully furnished apartment rentals paired with wellness and fitness amenities. Designed for families, business travelers, digital nomads, and leisure guests, Loma Verde delivers a refined living experience that combines comfort, tranquility, and convenience in one of Medellin's most desirable neighborhoods.

Loma Verde features elegant one- and two-bedroom apartments within a secure three-tower building surrounded by greenery. Each residence is thoughtfully designed with contemporary furnishings, spacious layouts, and fully equipped kitchens, allowing guests to enjoy the comforts of home while benefiting from hotel-style services. Apartment sizes range from 52 square meters to 72 square meters, providing ample space for relaxation, work, and family living.

A key highlight of Loma Verde is its strong focus on wellness and lifestyle. Guests have access to a fully equipped gym, a rooftop pool, and breathtaking city views that enhance both physical well-being and peace of mind. Whether guests are maintaining a fitness routine, unwinding after a busy day, or enjoying quiet moments surrounded by nature, Loma Verde offers an ideal environment for balance and renewal.

The aparthotel is also proudly pet friendly, welcoming guests who wish to travel with their pets. Understanding that pets are part of the family, Loma Verde provides a comfortable and accommodating setting that allows guests to enjoy their stay without compromise.

Located within walking distance of Provenza and Parque Lleras, Loma Verde places guests close to Medellin's top dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations. Grocery stores, cafes, bars, and restaurants are all nearby, while the property itself remains tucked away in a calm and secure area that offers a true retreat from the city's bustle.

Recognized as one of the top-rated condo hotels in Medellin on Booking and Airbnb, Loma Verde has earned a reputation for outstanding service and guest satisfaction. The property offers a 24/7 front desk, assistance with transportation arrangements, and optional tours for guests looking to explore the city. Reservations can be secured with a credit card, with payment conveniently completed at check-in.

Each stay at Loma Verde includes added-value benefits such as guest insurance, a complimentary Modern Art Museum ticket, and access to a Black Card that provides exclusive discounts. These features reflect the brand's commitment to delivering a complete and memorable Medellin experience beyond accommodations alone.

Guests can book daily or weekly stays directly through the website to receive the best available rates. Monthly and long-term stay discounts are available upon direct inquiry via WhatsApp, making Loma Verde a preferred choice for extended stays, relocations, and remote work travelers.

With its blend of modern design, wellness amenities, family-friendly spaces, and a prime El Poblado location, Loma Verde continues to redefine aparthotel living in Medellin.

For more information visit .

About Loma Verde

Loma Verde is a premium aparthotel offering fully furnished apartment rentals in Medellin, Colombia. Located in El Poblado, Loma Verde provides elegant one- and two-bedroom accommodations designed for short-term and long-term stays. The property combines modern comfort with wellness-focused amenities, including a gym, rooftop pool, and 24/7 guest services. Known for its high guest ratings and commitment to quality, Loma Verde delivers a secure, stylish, and welcoming environment for travelers seeking a refined stay experience in Medellin.