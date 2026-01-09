Jared Rudnick On What To Expect Next Year In The Electronics Sales Space

MENAFN - GetNews)



Jared Rudnick, Cutler Bay, FloridaJared Rudnick, a Florida-based partner and founder, shares his personal outlook on what individuals should prepare for as market pressure, longer sales cycles, and higher expectations reshape the year ahead.

As the electronics manufacturing and sales landscape continues to shift, Jared Rudnick is urging individuals in the space to prepare for a year defined more by discipline than momentum. Drawing on more than two decades in sales and business leadership, Rudnick believes the next 12 months will reward fundamentals over flash.

“The last few years trained people to expect fast wins,” Rudnick says.“That's changing. Effort and follow-through are about to matter more again.”

What Changed Recently

The most noticeable shift has been demand volatility. Industry data shows that average sales cycles in electronics manufacturing have lengthened by roughly 18–25% over the past year.“Markets move in cycles,” Rudnick says.“People forget that when things feel easy.”

What People Are Getting Wrong

According to Rudnick, many individuals are misreading the volatility.

“Some people think a slower market means doing less,” he says.“That's exactly backward.”

He points to his own experience early in his career, when missing a major booking goal forced him to reassess effort, not strategy.“I learned that the fix wasn't complicated,” he says.“I had to make more calls and get on the road more.”

What Is Likely to Get Harder

Rudnick expects three things to become more difficult in the coming year:



Maintaining consistency, especially for individuals without strong routines Separating signal from noise, as more tools promise shortcuts

“People want certainty,” Rudnick says.“But business doesn't work that way.”

He also notes that nearly half of small firms underestimate how long it takes for effort to compound in tighter markets.

What Will Work

According to Rudnick, what does work is not new.

“Listening has always mattered,” he says.“It matters more now.”

He believes that individuals who focus on customer understanding, consistent follow-up, and realistic goal-setting will outperform peers who chase quick wins. Studies show that companies with structured follow-up systems are 2x more likely to uncover repeat or expanded business.

“Take care of the little things,” Rudnick says.“The bigger things follow.”

Three Scenarios for the Year Ahead

1. Optimistic Scenario: Moderate recovery and stabilized demand



What it looks like: Order volume rebounds by 10–15%, decision cycles shorten slightly

Best individual actions: Increase outreach early, reconnect with dormant accounts, ask for referrals “If momentum comes back, you want to be already in motion,” Rudnick says.

2. Realistic Scenari:o Flat growth with selective opportunity



What it looks like: Revenue remains uneven, but pockets of growth emerge

Best individual actions: Track activity weekly, focus on existing relationships, control expenses “You can have a good year without headlines,” Rudnick says.

3. Cautious Scenario: Prolonged pressure and delayed spending



What it looks like: Sales cycles extend another 10–15%, fewer new projects

Best individual actions: Double down on effort, refine value conversations, protect personal energy “You don't quit in a down cycle,” Rudnick says.“You outlast it.”

A Long-Term Mindset

Rudnick measures success differently than most.

“There are years you grow and years you learn,” he says.“Both matter.”

He believes that individuals who accept uncertainty, write down goals, and focus on controllable actions will come out stronger, regardless of which scenario unfolds.

“Balance shifts,” he adds.“You adapt.”

Call to Action

Readers are encouraged to choose the scenario that feels most realistic for their situation-optimistic, realistic, or cautious-and commit to the recommended actions now. Waiting for clarity, Rudnick warns, is rarely a strategy.

“Control what you can,” he says.“Then show up every day.”

About Jared Rudnick

Jared Rudnick is a partner at RMS Sales and a Florida-based sales leader with more than 20 years of experience in electronics manufacturing representation. He has built his career around long-term relationships, disciplined effort, and adapting through market cycles while maintaining a practical, people-first approach to business.