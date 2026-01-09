Ihab Abou Letaif Featured In In-Depth Interview On Retail Fundamentals

MENAFN - GetNews)



Ihab Abou Letaif, Caracas, Venezuela Industry perspective highlights margins, inventory discipline, and resilience in emerging markets

Retail operator and market analyst Ihab Abou Letaif has been featured in a newly published in-depth interview examining the practical realities of convenience retail and small-format operations in volatile and emerging markets.

The interview focuses on Abou Letaif's experience with retail economics, including how convenience store margins work, the role of inventory management in protecting cash flow, and the challenges of operating in high-inflation environments. Rather than offering theory, the feature highlights operational lessons drawn from real-world conditions in markets such as Venezuela and across Latin America.

“Retail success is rarely about bold ideas,” Abou Letaif shared in the interview.“It comes from discipline, fast feedback, and understanding how small decisions affect cash and margins.”

The article also explores regional retail trends, including the steady growth of convenience stores in Latin America and the operational shifts required to remain resilient amid supply chain disruptions. Abou Letaif emphasizes simplifying assortments, shortening planning cycles, and relying on local sourcing to reduce exposure to volatility.

“In unstable markets, you cannot wait for perfect information,” he said.“You have to make clear decisions with what you have in front of you.”

Throughout the interview, Abou Letaif reflects on lessons learned from early career missteps, including inventory overstocking and overreliance on imported products. These experiences shaped his focus on fast inventory turnover and weekly review cycles as essential practices for retail operators.

The feature presents a low-key, informational look at retail leadership that prioritizes fundamentals over growth-driven narratives. It offers readers practical insight into how retail businesses adapt and survive under economic pressure.

The full interview is now available and provides a detailed look at the systems, habits, and decision-making frameworks that support resilient retail operations.