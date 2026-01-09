“Bound In Flames” Ignites The Fantasy Romance World With Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Bound in Flames: The Savage Hearts Series Book 1, the debut novel in Missy S Castillo's dark fantasy romance series, has been honored with the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, recognizing its bold storytelling, emotional depth, and powerful worldbuilding.

Blending dark fantasy with slow-burning romance, Bound in Flames introduces readers to Cleo, a woman whose long-buried magic erupts in a moment of fear and fury, forever altering her fate. Rescued by Dex, the ruthless yet magnetic orc chieftain of the Blackfoot Clan, Cleo is thrust into a brutal world shaped by ancient magic, broken treaties, and a centuries-long war between humans and orcs. As Cleo's untamed power grows and her bond with Dex deepens, she faces an impossible choice between fulfilling a prophecy that demands her sacrifice or surrendering to a seductive magic that could destroy everything she loves.

The Literary Titan review praised the novel for its raw emotional honesty, immersive storytelling, and unforgettable characters, calling it“intense, bold, and highly recommended.” The review highlights Castillo's unflinching portrayal of trauma, the simmering chemistry between Cleo and Dex, and a richly layered world where power always comes at a cost. According to Literary Titan, Bound in Flames stands out for its ability to balance darkness with hope, delivering a story that feels both brutal and deeply human.

Castillo's meticulous worldbuilding shines throughout Bound in Flames, with magic systems, geography, and culture deeply intertwined. The Wild Lands, where much of the story unfolds, embody raw and untamed magic that shapes trade, survival, and power dynamics. Cleo herself is a departure from typical fantasy heroines. At 26, she is anxious, traumatized, and uncertain, wielding magic she cannot fully control. Her sharp wit serves as armor, masking fear and vulnerability, while her journey reminds readers that bravery is not the absence of fear, but the choice to act despite it.

Kneel in the Ashes, Book 2 of The Savage Hearts Series, is scheduled for release on June 1, 2026, and will expand the story deeper into the Wild Lands and the corruption at the heart of the kingdom.

Bound in Flames: The Savage Hearts Series Book 1 is available now. Readers can purchase the award-winning novel on Amazon and Barnes and Noble in digital and print formats. Discover why Literary Titan calls this dark fantasy romance intense, addictive, and highly recommended.

In a recent author interview, Castillo shared that The Savage Hearts series has been nearly a decade in the making. Inspired by a desire to explore the darker side of an oppressive kingdom, the series flips traditional fantasy narratives by positioning humans as the villains and orcs as a largely peaceful people driven into hiding by religious and political corruption. At its core, the series focuses on resistance, particularly women pushing back against systems designed to control and silence them. Each installment follows a different female main character, offering unique perspectives on survival, rebellion, and the cost of standing for what is right.

About the Author

Missy S Castillo is an Australian transplant living in the United States with her husband, children, and a pack of loyal, and thoroughly spoiled, dogs. A former ghostwriter, she spent years crafting intricate plots and brooding characters behind the scenes before stepping into the spotlight as an indie author. Missy now embraces the creative freedom of self-publishing, where she specializes in dark fantasy romance filled with morally gray heroes, powerful heroines, and swoon-worthy monsters.

Drawing on a love of rich worldbuilding and emotionally complex storytelling, Missy writes stories that explore trauma, resistance, desire, and the shadows that shape us. When she is not writing, she can be found tending her growing collection of indoor plants, exploring her adopted home country, or connecting with readers through social media and live chats from her cozy greenhouse. Through her work, Missy continues to push the boundaries of fantasy and romance, delivering stories that are as haunting as they are heart-pounding.