“The Shape Of Angels The Inventors Book: 1” Earns Esteemed Literary Titan Book Award

Award-winning speculative fiction novel The Shape of Angels – The Inventors Book: 1 by B.R. Miller has been honored with the Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing its ambitious storytelling, emotional depth, and bold fusion of history, mythology, and multidimensional science fiction.

Set against collapsing timelines and six interwoven dimensions, The Shape of Angels opens in 2021, where the universe is unraveling. At the center of its survival is Adreian Bayne, a child with a magical heart and a broken body whose existence threatens the balance of time and space. The heart he carries bears a devastating hex created by its original host, Sil'nei, a powerful demigod tasked with preventing universal annihilation.

To avert destruction, Sil'nei disguises himself as physics professor Giovanni Romano and travels back to 1804 with a grim objective: confront Adreian in the past and silence his own beating heart, even if it means erasing himself from existence. As Giovanni navigates inter-dimensional time travel, he encounters temptation in the form of his former empire and the chance to mentor his previous incarnation, Napoleon Bonaparte, while exploiting the child who holds the fate of reality. His actions ignite a war between gods and mortals, drawing opposition from the other Inventors and placing Adreian at the epicenter of a cosmic conflict.

Literary Titan praised the novel for weaving history, myth, trauma, and longing into a narrative that spans centuries and dimensions. The review highlights the book's emotional intensity, striking structural choices, and rare balance between intricate world-building and a deeply human core. Literary Titan noted that the novel feels“weird and wild and strangely intimate,” applauding its exploration of responsibility, identity, and the cost of extraordinary power.

In an author interview, B.R. Miller shared that the inspiration behind The Shape of Angels came from a lifelong encouragement of imagination and a desire to create something entirely new. Drawing on mythology, historical fascination with Napoleon Bonaparte, and an original theory of“Dimensional Distinction,” Miller crafted a world where past, present, and future coexist, allowing readers to experience a technologically advanced Napoleonic Europe and a universe shaped by six living dimensions.

The Shape of Angels – The Inventors Book: 1 is the first installment in a larger series. The next novel, The Probability Machine, will further explore Adreian's origins, the coalition wars, and a deeper shift into hard science fiction, expanding the scope of Miller's ambitious universe.

About the Author

B.R. Miller is a speculative fiction author driven by creativity, curiosity, and a passion for pushing narrative boundaries. A self-described free thinker, Miller crafts stories that blend mythology, science, and history into immersive worlds that challenge conventional genre expectations. With a focus on emotional authenticity and expansive imagination, Miller aims to create fiction that bends reality, explores identity, and invites readers to see possibility beyond the familiar.

