From Trauma To Triumph:“Carnage In D Minor” Earns Literary Titan Book Award For Its Unflinching Portrayal Of The Human Mind

Award-winning psychological thriller Carnage in D minor has been honored with the Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing its powerful storytelling, emotional depth, and unflinching exploration of trauma, resilience, and the human mind.

Carnage in D minor tells the gripping story of Leeza Allen, a gifted piano prodigy born in the Deep South whose life is irrevocably altered by tragedy. After the death of her single mother derails her dream of becoming a concert pianist, Leeza forges a new path as a nurse, military officer, and ultimately a neurosurgical nurse practitioner. Along the way, she survives war-zone deployment, PTSD, addiction, and profound personal loss.

Twenty years later, Leeza is a married mother, successful clinician, and passionate activist. Haunted by her own mental health struggles and driven by a desire to help others, she embarks on a desperate and ethically questionable quest to uncover a revolutionary treatment for mental illness. Her goal is nothing less than mental conflict remission and a global shift in how society understands and treats psychological trauma. What follows is a high-stakes journey filled with danger, moral ambiguity, and ultimately, hard-won triumph.

The Literary Titan review praised the novel for its raw emotional honesty and immersive voice, calling Leeza“gifted and broken and stubbornly alive.” The review highlights the book's ability to move seamlessly between tenderness and terror, capturing PTSD, addiction, grief, and resilience with painful authenticity. The novel's rhythmic prose mirrors its protagonist's fractured inner world, creating an experience that is as unsettling as it is unforgettable.

The inspiration for Carnage in D minor is deeply personal. The author drew from the real-life experiences of a close family member, an Army veteran who struggled with severe depression and chronic pain following combat-related injuries. Witnessing the long delays in care, the frustration of not being heard, and the temptation of self-medication fueled a story centered on perseverance, compassion, and the refusal to give up, even when the system fails.

Carnage in D minor, winner of the Literary Titan Book Award, is available now. Readers can purchase the book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in paperback and digital formats. Discover a psychological thriller that challenges stigma, confronts trauma, and celebrates resilience.

Originally adapted from a screenplay, the novel evolved into a bold reimagining of its protagonist. The author chose to transform the lead character into a Black female, intentionally centering an underrepresented voice and allowing Leeza's successes to rise to almost heroic heights. Themes of self-doubt, identity, perseverance, and remaining true to oneself are woven throughout the narrative, resonating strongly with readers who see reflections of their own struggles in Leeza's journey.

“This book is a diamond in the rough. It's not just a psychological thriller. It's a character study rooted in real-world psychological issues,” wrote one reviewer.“The honest and raw portrayal of PTSD, emotional abuse, and complex family trauma sets this novel apart. Leeza is a captivating and unforgettable protagonist whose journey will stay with the reader long after 'The End.'”

About the Author

Stacey Spivey has spent more than 30 years working in the medical field, drawing deeply from real-life experiences to craft compelling stories that blend drama, thriller, and family-driven narratives. His career spanned the full spectrum of radiology, from Level One trauma centers to outpatient clinics, providing a wealth of inspiration rooted in human vulnerability and strength.

Stacey began writing seriously in 2019 and has since authored multiple screenplays, two of which are available in paperback. His first screenplay, Dissension, won first place in screenwriting competitions across more than a dozen contests in six countries. In addition to fiction, he is currently developing new novels and screenplays, including The Last Lily of Savannah, expected in late summer 2026.

After years of traveling the country for work and inspiration, he recently returned to the Pacific Northwest, where he continues to write stories that explore resilience, identity, and the complexities of the human mind.