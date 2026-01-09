“Careers By The People” Receives Literary Titan Book Award For Unfiltered, Real-World Insight Into 101 Careers

Careers By the People, the acclaimed career exploration book by author and career readiness educator Mike Wysocki, has received the Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing its impact on students, educators, and career changers seeking clarity about the modern world of work.

Drawing on more than three decades in corporate America and a background in sociology, Wysocki takes a refreshingly direct approach to career advice by asking real workers how they actually feel about their jobs. The result is a candid, insightful collection of 101 interviews that reveal what professions are really like beyond job titles and salaries.

Presented in a Q and A format, Careers By the People gives readers an insider's perspective on day-to-day work life, workplace conflicts, management realities, common misconceptions, and the tradeoffs that come with every career. The book balances humor and honesty while encouraging readers to think critically about fulfillment, burnout, and long-term satisfaction rather than chasing income alone.

The Literary Titan recognition adds to the book's growing list of honors. Careers By the People previously won a 2024 Bronze IPPY Award in the Best First Book Non-Fiction Informational category and a 2025 Silver Axiom Award in the Career category, and recently received its 4th award winning the International Impact Book Award in January 2025. The book has also been widely adopted as a resource for Careers and Technical Education, with its 101 occupations aligning to California CTE Career Pathways across fields such as Business and Finance, Health Science, Engineering, Education, Marketing, Manufacturing, Public Services, and more.

Since publication, Wysocki has spoken at numerous high schools, colleges, and universities nationwide, including Cal State Dominguez Hills, Boston University, UMass Amherst, the University of New Hampshire, Suffolk University, Hawaii Pacific University, and the University of Hawaii Maui College. His talks focus on career choice, career readiness, and helping students avoid the missteps that often come from entering the workforce unprepared.

In its award-winning review, Literary Titan praised the book for its“straight talk” and human storytelling, noting that it feels like“short but candid coffee chats” with professionals from CEOs to beekeepers. The review highlighted the book's honesty, emotional range, and ability to give readers permission to question assumptions and rethink what they want from a lifetime of work.

Careers By the People is available now on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Readers, educators, and institutions seeking a practical, real-world guide to career exploration and readiness can order their copy today and learn directly from the people who live these careers every day.

About the Author

Mike Wysocki is the founder of Careers By the People, a career readiness education and training company dedicated to helping students transition successfully from school to the workforce. A first-generation, low-income college graduate, Wysocki brings a deeply personal perspective to career guidance, shaped by more than 30 years in business, sales, and consulting.

As a sought-after speaker at high schools, colleges, and universities, Wysocki delivers engaging, practical presentations that focus on career choice, workplace readiness, and long-term satisfaction. His work emphasizes real-world insight over theory, helping students understand not just how to get a job, but how to choose a career that aligns with their interests, values, and strengths.

In addition to his book, Wysocki produces career readiness content through speaking engagements, workshops, and a growing video library, all aimed at equipping the next generation with the tools to make informed, confident career decisions.

