Dr. Barbara Walker-Green Announces Complimentary Webinar To Address The Growing Retirement Income Gap

Summit, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - Financial educator and fiduciary advisor Dr. Barbara Walker-Green

Many retirees find that their accumulated savings fall short of meeting ongoing income needs due to rising costs of living, inflation, and market volatility. Dr. Walker-Green's upcoming webinar is designed to provide educational insights into retirement income planning considerations and long-term financial preparedness, helping individuals better understand the factors involved in transitioning from savings to income in retirement.

A Growing Retirement Challenge

Economic shifts and changes in the retirement landscape are creating increasing concern around retirement income sustainability:



Rising living costs are outpacing traditional retirement planning assumptions, leaving many retirees unprepared.

A focus on account balances rather than income planning considerations has resulted in many individuals saving diligently, yet lacking clarity on how income may be structured in retirement. Increased life expectancy extends the long-term impact of inflation, placing additional pressure on retirement purchasing power.

"Retirement isn't just about how much you save-it's about understanding how savings may be used to support income needs over time," said Dr. Walker-Green. "This complimentary educational webinar is designed to help individuals explore income planning considerations, inflation awareness, and long-term sustainability as they approach retirement."

Dr. Walker-Green's Professional Insight

With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Walker-Green is a fiduciary advisor, author, and national speaker who has helped individuals better understand retirement planning concepts through an education-first approach. Her work focuses on empowering people with knowledge so they can make informed, proactive decisions aligned with their individual goals and circumstances.

Webinar Topics Include:



Retirement income planning considerations and income sustainability concepts

Understanding the distinction between savings and income planning

The role income-based financial tools, such as annuities, may play in retirement planning

Purchasing power considerations related to inflation and market volatility The importance of adaptability and long-term planning in retirement income strategies

Why This Topic Is Timely

As more Americans approach retirement, traditional savings-only approaches may no longer address the realities of longer lifespans and rising costs. Without appropriate planning, retirees may face challenges maintaining their desired standard of living. This educational webinar is intended to provide clarity around retirement income concepts and help participants better understand the planning considerations involved.

About Dr. Barbara Walker-Green

Dr. Barbara Walker-Green has spent more than two decades helping individuals improve financial literacy and retirement readiness. As a fiduciary advisor, she emphasizes education, transparency, and long-term planning considerations. Her complimentary web class is designed to offer accessible, educational information to help individuals better understand retirement income planning concepts.

Webinar Registration & More Information

Users can learn more and register for the complimentary online educational web class below:

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Disclosure:

This webinar is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment, tax, or legal advice. No specific financial product, investment, or insurance strategy is being recommended or endorsed. Any discussion of financial concepts, including retirement income planning or insurance products such as annuities, is general in nature and may not be appropriate for all individuals.

Financial strategies involve risk, including the potential loss of principal, and outcomes are not guaranteed. Any guarantees referenced are based solely on the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. Product features, fees, limitations, and availability vary by contract and jurisdiction. Participants are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial professional regarding their individual circumstances before making financial decisions.

