Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Budaiwi: GCC States Regret Damage To Qatar Embassy In Kyiv


2026-01-09 07:05:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 9 (KUNA) - Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi voiced GCC states' regret over, and concern about, the damage to Qatar Embassy building after yesterday bombardment on Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv.
He urged, in a statement on Friday, respect for the rules of diplomatic relations which guarantee safety of staffers and property of the diplomatic missions at times of armed conflicts.
Reiterating the stance of the GCC member states, Al-Budaiwi called for a peaceful settlement to Ukraine crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means in keeping with the rules of international law and the UN Charter. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

