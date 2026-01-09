Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Regrets Damage To Qatar Embassy In Kyiv


2026-01-09 07:05:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 9 (KUNA) - The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep regret over the damage to Qatar Embassy building due to the bombardment on Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv.
In a statement on Friday, the Ministry stressed the need of providing the necessary protection for staffers and premises of the diplomatic missions pursuant to the provisions of Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
The Ministry reiterated the Kingdom's stance supportive of the diplomatic efforts aiming to reach a peaceful solution to Ukraine crisis. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

