Antigua Barbuda Non-Binding Understanding With The United States Regarding Third-Country Nationals

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – The government of Antigua and Barbuda wishes to clarify the status and scope of the Non-Binding Understanding between the governments of Antigua and Barbuda and the United States of America regarding third-country nationals, including refugees.

First, the public is advised that this Understanding has not yet been operationalised. Consequently, no arrangements of any kind have been put in place by the government of Antigua and Barbuda or any of its agencies to receive third-country nationals from the United States or from any other country.

At this time, the only movement of non-nationals into Antigua and Barbuda continues to be: free movement within the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS); and eligible applicants under the reciprocal CARICOM Skills Qualification Certificate programme.

The Understanding will become operational when a critical mass of countries join the process. Some CARICOM countries have already joined, and Antigua and Barbuda's participation will proceed strictly in accordance with its national laws, institutional capacity, and the explicit approval of the government.

Under the terms of the Understanding, the United States may propose, on a case-by-case basis, the transfer of non-criminal third-country nationals, particularly persons seeking refuge from return to their own countries where they face grave conditions.

However, in every single case, the government of Antigua and Barbuda retains the absolute right of refusal, based on national interest and security considerations.

No third-country national can be transferred to Antigua and Barbuda without the prior assessment, approval, and express consent of the government.

There is no automatic acceptance, no obligation, and no delegation of authority.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has strictly capped any potential acceptances under this Understanding at no more than ten persons per year.

The Understanding is non-binding, creates no legal obligations, and may be terminated at any time with 90 days' written notice.

The United States is home to the largest refugee resettlement programme in the world, and this Understanding reflects an effort by many countries to help share that burden in a cooperative and orderly manner, in accordance with their respective capacities.

The government further assures the public that before any decision is taken to operationalise this Understanding, a full public announcement will be made, outlining safeguards and procedures that will be employed.

Related: Joint statement by the heads of Antigua and Barbuda's Law-Enforcement and National Security Agencies. Signed by Edward Croft, Director ONDCP: BrgTalbert Benjamin, CDS-ABDF: Everton Jeffers, COP –RPFAB: and Katrina Yearwood, C10-Antigua Barbuda.

