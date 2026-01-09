Everforward LLC Launches Proprietary Trading Platform Built On Institutional Infrastructure Brian Ferdinand Appointed To Lead Trading Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --has officially launched operations as a newly established proprietary trading firm, supported through a strategic relationship with an international institutional trading organisation. As part of the firm's formation, EverForward has appointedas Manager, Trader, and Portfolio Manager.

EverForward's launch highlights a growing emphasis on system design and operational clarity within modern trading organisations. Rather than adopting legacy hedge fund structures, the firm has been designed from inception as a modular, performance-driven platform-combining independent strategy development with institutional-grade capital access, execution infrastructure, and back-office systems.

According to UI UX Exchange, EverForward's operating model reflects a broader trend toward intentional workflow design in high-stakes financial environments. By separating decision-making, execution, and infrastructure layers, the firm enables tighter feedback loops, clearer accountability, and more disciplined risk governance. Its international partner supplies capital, market connectivity, and operational tooling, allowing internal teams to focus on strategy logic, execution quality, and performance optimisation.

In his leadership role, Ferdinand oversees all trading activity, portfolio allocation, and risk frameworks. His responsibilities include designing and executing proprietary trading strategies, managing capital deployment, and maintaining performance accountability as the platform scales across global markets.

Ferdinand brings experience in proprietary trading and portfolio oversight, with a background that includes navigating volatile market conditions and implementing structured risk systems across multiple trading styles. His appointment underscores EverForward's emphasis on centralised decision authority, clearly defined processes, and system-level discipline during its early operational phase.

A firm representative noted that EverForward was built to operate with institutional precision while remaining adaptable, enabling the firm to iterate strategies efficiently without sacrificing governance or control.



