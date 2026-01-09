America's 250Th Celebrated January 17 At Famed Hocking Hills Winter Hike, Frozen Festival

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- This year's Annual Hocking Hills Winter Hike is one of the nation's first celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Slated for Jan. 17, the 60th Hocking Hills Winter Hike kicks off at 9 a.m. ET, with continuous starts running through 11 a.m. The six-mile trek from Old Man's Cave features a midway stop at Cedar Falls with complimentary hot bean soup and cornbread provided by the local Kiwanis Club. Donations are appreciated and help support Kiwanis' community work. The hike concludes at Ash Cave, where the Lions Club welcomes participants with hot chocolate and doughnuts, a warm reward for a chilly adventure.

For six decades thousands of visitors have flocked to Ohio's every January to experience the annual hike, which started 1967 when one of the world's most famous hikers, Grandma Emma Gatewood, started leading folks on the scenic trails that would become Hocking Hills State Park. Today, thousands of people attend to experience the region's magnificent scenery. Majestic rock formations, soaring cliffs, deep gorges and stunning waterfalls that freeze to icy, crystal sculptures make the Hocking Hills one of the Midwest's most popular winter destinations. In addition, many of the area's one-of-a-kind cabins and inns offer winter lodging specials and discounts.

Layered clothing and good traction footwear or crampons are recommended, as snow and ice can make trails slippery. Hikers are also encouraged to take photos and videos of the region's majestic winter beauty and post them to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter, tagging #MyHockingHills.

"Winter is truly a magical time in the Hills, as visitors have the opportunity to enjoy a completely different beauty and while immersing themselves in a spectacular winter wonderland,” said Explore Hocking Hills Communications Director James Martin.“And they love the chance to be active in the outdoors, which combined with the deep gorges and rock formations warms hikers warm for an fantastic experience.”

Also on Jan. 17, the Frozen Festival is in its ninth year, dazzling visitors with more than two dozen massive glittering ice sculptures, ice carving demonstrations, live music, ice corn hole and Skee-Ball. A giant ice photo frame and an ice throne offer the perfect selfie spots. The event also features local arts and crafts, food trucks and local dining.

Located 40 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio's Hocking Hills offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including plenty of free activities. The region boasts a wide variety of affordable and one-of-a-kind lodging, from camping, cabins and cottages to hotels and inns. In addition to miles of hiking trails in parks and forests, visitors love the guided adventures and tours, including a zipline canopy tour, nature and adventure hikes, kayaking, rock challenges, rappelling and escape rooms, as well as the magical John Glenn Astronomy Park. Locally owned fine dining restaurants and inns, diners, distilleries, breweries and wineries join unique boutiques and antique shops, serving up unforgettable food, drinks and shopping. Canoeing, horseback riding, golf, spas, woodland sauna pods and more make the Hocking Hills the perfect place to unplug. Complete traveler information is available at ExploreHockingHills or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).