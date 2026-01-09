Cooper Aerobics Partners With The Stayton At Museum Way

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wellness Center Management & Wellness Programming by Cooper

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Wellness Strategies (CWS), a Cooper Aerobics company, expands its partnership with Buckner Retirement Services, Inc., to provide fitness center management and wellness programming for its newest location, The Stayton at Museum Way by Buckner, Fort Worth's only high-rise Life Care retirement community. Beginning January 2, 2026, Cooper offers wellness programming to nearly 300 active aging residents, manage their on-site wellness/fitness center and lead ongoing wellness initiatives and education for the residents. For more information on services provided by Cooper Wellness Strategies, visit cooperwellness or call 972.560.3263.

“We are pleased to partner with Buckner Retirement Services on two of its seven retirement communities, bringing more than 55 years of research and science-based findings to The Stayton residents,” said Tyler Cooper, MD, MPH, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cooper Aerobics.“Our Cooper Wellness Strategies team is proud to provide programming for their residents, to encourage active aging and improve the quality and quantity of their lives.”

An on-site team of Cooper staff will operate the fitness center, supervise daily operations and offer individual and group fitness programs tailored to residents' health needs. Cooper's turnkey wellness program offerings for The Stayton residents include a comprehensive resident-focused health and wellness engagement program in Cooper QuestTM, program recruiting and onboarding, health/fitness assessments with personal goal setting, live group exercise class instruction and organized recreational activities and fitness challenges. Add-on services are also available ranging from personal training, small group training, a virtual fitness platform, a heart rate training system and educational health and wellness lectures from Cooper Aerobics experts.

This partnership with Buckner in Fort Worth continues a strong collaboration as Cooper Aerobics has managed the fitness center and wellness programming at Ventana by Buckner, Dallas's only Life Care retirement community, since it opened in November 2019. Cooper provides on-site fitness and wellness programming for Ventana Members via its VentanaFIT powered by Cooper Aerobics senior wellness program, backed by the latest research in the exercise science industry and proven techniques to help Ventana seniors live a healthy lifestyle.

“This collaboration brings together two groups who are dedicated to creating vibrant lifestyles for active adults. Our goal is to provide the best in holistic wellness for residents, and there's no better provider to help make that happen than Cooper Aerobics,” said Ken Robbins, Senior Vice President of Buckner Retirement Services.“Buckner is fully committed to the quality of life at The Stayton, investing in wellness and fitness programming with Cooper Aerobics, a new dining experience, and an aesthetic upgrade for the community for the first time since opening. These new, fresh partnerships demonstrate our commitment to our residents who call the community home.”

The Stayton at Museum Way by Buckner is Fort Worth's only Life Care community. The Stayton offers the full continuum of care including independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term care and rehabilitation and the peace that comes with guaranteed access to future health care at a predictable, discounted rate. The Stayton at Museum Way by Buckner is one of seven retirement communities in Texas from Buckner Retirement Services, one of the largest nonprofit senior living providers in the state. For more information on The Stayton at Museum Way, visit.

About Cooper Aerobics

The Cooper brand is the epitome of healthy living, inspiring millions to make good health a habit, living longer, healthier and more productive lives through its array of services and products. Cooper Aerobics in Dallas serves as the headquarters for six health and wellness companies, founded in 1970 by Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH, now under the leadership of President and CEO Tyler C. Cooper, MD, MPH. Cooper Aerobics is the health and wellness resource that bases its recommendations on its world-leading body of data and expertise, helping people improve their quality and quantity of life. Since 1995, Cooper Wellness Strategies has helped build healthier communities across the United States by providing its services to medical and commercial fitness centers and residential and senior living communities. With research-backed programs, expert guidance and science-driven medical fitness assessments in the CooperFitTM test, Cooper empowers individuals to live longer, healthier lives. For more information, call 866.906.2667 (COOP) or visit. For updates, follow Cooper Aerobics on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Stayton at Museum Way by Buckner

Located in the heart of the arts district, The Stayton at Museum Way by Buckner is Fort Worth's only Life Care community. The Stayton offers the full continuum of care including independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term care and rehabilitation. The Stayton at Museum Way by Buckner is owned and operated by Buckner Retirement Services, one of the largest senior living providers in Texas, part of faith-based nonprofit Buckner International, which has served children, families and seniors across Texas and internationally for 145 years. For more information, visit.

Media Contact:

Pam Czerlinsky