Ex-CIA Advisor's Video Presentation Reviews America's Mineral Resources And Long-Standing Barriers To Domestic Development

Washington, D.C., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A video presentation featuring economist and former government advisor Jim Rickards is available for public viewing, examining how large portions of America's mineral resources have remained undeveloped - and why recent shifts in policy and legal interpretation may begin to change that situation.

The presentation focuses on federal lands, mineral access, and the regulatory framework that has governed domestic resource development for decades. Rickards explains why these issues are gaining renewed attention and how changes at the federal level could influence economic planning, supply chains, and industrial activity.

The video offers a step-by-step overview of how U.S. resource policy has evolved, why development has been restricted, and what factors may now be altering the landscape.

A Closer Look at Federal Lands and Resource Policy

In the presentation, Rickards outlines the role federal land plays in the U.S. economy, noting that significant mineral deposits exist within publicly owned areas across the country.

He explains how permitting rules, regulatory authority, and legal standards have historically slowed or prevented development, often extending project timelines by decades. Rather than framing this as a sudden shift, the video places current developments within a longer historical pattern.

Rickards walks viewers through how similar policy changes in earlier periods led to growth in infrastructure, manufacturing, and employment - and why access to resources has often been a key factor in those outcomes.

The presentation is intended for audiences interested in:



Economic policy and regulation

Domestic production and supply chains

Energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure

Long-term market and structural trends Plus ways to profit from it all



Understanding the Scale of America's Resource Base

A key point in the video is Rickards' argument that the United States is often viewed as resource-constrained when, in reality, large deposits of critical materials remain undeveloped.

He describes this as unrealized economic value - not a formal program or fund, but a collection of physical assets that have yet to be fully integrated into the domestic economy.

According to the presentation, recent court decisions and regulatory changes could reduce uncertainty and shorten approval timelines, potentially making development more feasible over time.

Rickards emphasizes that his analysis relies on publicly available data, legal developments, and historical examples rather than projections or assumptions.

Why This Issue Is Re-Emerging

The presentation explains why these topics are re-entering public discussion. Rickards points to shifts in how regulatory authority is applied, along with broader concerns about supply chain security and domestic production.

In the video, he notes that materials once viewed as niche resources are now essential to energy systems, transportation, manufacturing, and technology - giving resource access wider economic importance.

Rickards compares the current moment to past periods when policy changes reshaped how resources were developed, leading to long-term economic consequences.

Broader Economic Considerations

Beyond mining and energy, the presentation examines how domestic resource access can affect manufacturing costs, employment levels, trade balances, and long-term economic resilience.

Rickards also discusses the historical role of cooperation between government and private industry in developing large national assets, explaining that similar approaches have been used during previous periods of growth.

He cautions that outcomes will depend on execution and policy follow-through, noting that the situation remains in progress and continues to evolve.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and former advisor to U.S. government agencies and financial institutions. He has worked on matters related to national security, economic policy, and financial risk, and has advised organizations including the Pentagon, intelligence agencies, and central banks.

Rickards is the author of several bestselling books on economics and geopolitics and is known for explaining complex policy and market issues in clear, accessible terms. His video presentation examines how changes in U.S. resource policy could influence economic conditions in the years ahead.

