Local Author Joey Mccollum Releases New Book On Addiction And Recovery

In a world where addiction affects millions of individuals and families, author and speaker Joey McCollum offers a message of clarity, honesty, and hope in his new book, I Don't Do That Anymore: Breaking Free From Addiction.

Rather than presenting a polished success story or quick-fix solution, McCollum shares a raw and relatable account of what it actually takes to change. At the center of the book is a simple but powerful idea: real change begins when a person draws a clear line and decides who they are-and who they are no longer willing to be.

The title itself comes from the moment that shifted everything for McCollum. After years of alcohol addiction that nearly cost him his life, he reached a point where excuses stopped working and honesty became unavoidable.“I don't do that anymore” became more than a statement-it became a standard for how he chose to live moving forward.

Part memoir and part practical guide, I Don't Do That Anymore walks readers through the mental, emotional, and behavioral shifts required to break free from addiction and stay free. McCollum focuses on identity, decision-making, personal responsibility, and the courage it takes to follow through once the truth is faced.

The book is written for anyone who struggles with addiction, feels stuck in destructive patterns, or loves someone who does. It avoids shame and judgment while still challenging readers to take ownership of their choices and their future.

McCollum's background as a former athlete, long-time coach, business owner, and father brings a grounded, no-nonsense voice to the conversation. He speaks openly about loss, regret, and failure-but also about rebuilding trust, finding purpose, and learning how to live with intention.

“I didn't need another slogan or motivation quote,” McCollum says.“I needed to be honest with myself and then do the work. This book is about that moment-and everything that comes after it.”

Since its release, I Don't Do That Anymore has resonated with readers who are tired of surface-level conversations about addiction and ready for something real. The book is increasingly being used as a conversation starter in recovery communities, schools, faith-based groups, and families looking for a healthier path forward.

In addition to his work as an author, McCollum is an in-demand speaker who presents to middle schools, high schools, colleges, churches, and community organizations. His talks focus on identity, leadership, decision-making, and how small choices shape long-term outcomes-long before addiction ever takes hold.

I Don't Do That Anymore: Breaking Free From Addiction is available now on Amazon and through the author's website.

For more information about the book, speaking engagements, or to contact the author