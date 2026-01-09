Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, January 9, 2026

403
Venues maintain regular programming in the new year. Links for details and reservations are below.
Top Picks Tonight
Friday Roda de Samba - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
Why picked: Lapa's premier venue hosts high-energy participatory samba-authentic weekend roda for expats diving into carioca rhythms and dance.
Start: 19:30 onward
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Roots Samba Friday - Rio Scenarium (19:00)
Why picked: Antique-filled multi-level Centro venue alive with roots samba-vibrant, cultured atmosphere blending history and beats for expats' weekend enjoyment.
Start: 19:00 onward
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Bossa Nova & Jazz Sets - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
Why picked: Historic Copacabana spot offers intimate performances-refined beachside option for expats seeking sophisticated sounds.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Jazz Session - Blue Note Rio (20:00)
Why picked: World-class club provides high-caliber jazz with ocean views-elegant choice for expats enjoying premium live music to start the weekend.
Start: 20:00
Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Also notable
Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (19:00 onward)
- Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free spontaneous street samba; authentic communal energy.
Casual beachfront bars in Copacabana/Ipanema
- Relaxed drinks with ocean views.
Suggested route
Centro/Lapa: Kick off at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-vibrant historic district circuit.
Copacabana: Blue Note jazz (20:00) followed by stroll to Beco das Garrafas (20:00)-effortless beachfront progression.
Getting around & quick tips
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated venues; bring photo ID. Most accept cards.
Listings gathered for Friday, January 9, 2026. Recheck venue sites for any last-minute programming close to showtime.
