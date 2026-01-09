Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, January 9, 2026


2026-01-09 03:18:48
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: A lively Friday evening with authentic samba at Carioca da Gema (19:30), roots samba at Rio Scenarium (19:00 onward), intimate bossa nova and jazz performances at Beco das Garrafas (20:00), and a sophisticated jazz session at Blue Note Rio (20:00).

Venues maintain regular programming in the new year. Links for details and reservations are below.
Top Picks Tonight
Friday Roda de Samba - Carioca da Gema (19:30)

  • Why picked: Lapa's premier venue hosts high-energy participatory samba-authentic weekend roda for expats diving into carioca rhythms and dance.
  • Start: 19:30 onward
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show

Roots Samba Friday - Rio Scenarium (19:00)

  • Why picked: Antique-filled multi-level Centro venue alive with roots samba-vibrant, cultured atmosphere blending history and beats for expats' weekend enjoyment.
  • Start: 19:00 onward
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co


Bossa Nova & Jazz Sets - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)

  • Why picked: Historic Copacabana spot offers intimate performances-refined beachside option for expats seeking sophisticated sounds.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
  • Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event

Jazz Session - Blue Note Rio (20:00)

  • Why picked: World-class club provides high-caliber jazz with ocean views-elegant choice for expats enjoying premium live music to start the weekend.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co

Also notable

  • Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (19:00 onward)

- Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free spontaneous street samba; authentic communal energy.

  • Casual beachfront bars in Copacabana/Ipanema

- Relaxed drinks with ocean views.
Suggested route
Centro/Lapa: Kick off at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-vibrant historic district circuit.

Copacabana: Blue Note jazz (20:00) followed by stroll to Beco das Garrafas (20:00)-effortless beachfront progression.
Getting around & quick tips

  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated venues; bring photo ID. Most accept cards.

Listings gathered for Friday, January 9, 2026. Recheck venue sites for any last-minute programming close to showtime.

The Rio Times

