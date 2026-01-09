403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chile Copper Mine Stalls: Mantoverde Union Votes Down Capstone Offer
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Chile's Mantoverde copper and gold mine, majority-owned by Canada's Capstone Copper and Japan's Mitsubishi Materials, has entered its second week of near-total paralysis after workers overwhelmingly rejected a new wage proposal.
About 92% of mine operators remain on strike, with the union saying production has slowed to a crawl even as the company insists operations continue at reduced capacity.
The strike began on January 2 and now involves 645 employees of Union No. 2, Mantoverde's largest labor group.
In a secret vote with 93% participation, members rejected Capstone 's offer, which they claim ignores“a few essential” demands-costing only around $500,000 per year out of the mine's multimillion-dollar revenues.
Chile copper strike raises supply risk
The company maintains that it has met industry-standard terms and has denied allegations of using strikebreakers, saying safety and maintenance staff remain on site.
Mantoverde is far from a small operation. It employs around 1,270 people directly and nearly 3,000 including contractors. The mine was projected to produce between 68,000 and 80,000 tonnes of copper concentrate and up to 32,000 tonnes of cathodes in 2025.
The union warns that the concentrator plant is now operating at just 30% using limited stockpiled ore that could soon run out-threatening shipments and revenue targets.
The conflict reflects a broader pattern in Chile's mining sector, where unions-often aligned with left-leaning political factions-are pressing for bigger gains as copper prices stay strong.
For investors, it's a familiar dilemma: the country remains a magnet for mining capital thanks to its reserves and rule of law, but growing labor militancy and political interference add new layers of risk.
Copper is no ordinary metal-it powers global grids, cars, and data centers. Any prolonged shutdown in Chile, the world's largest exporter, tightens supply and raises costs worldwide.
Nearly all of Mantoverde's mine operators remain on strike, halting production at one of Chile's key copper and gold sites.
The union rejected Capstone Copper's new contract offer, saying the company refuses to resolve“minor but crucial” issues.
The standoff exposes Chile's deeper tension between foreign investors and politicized labor movements backed by left-leaning groups.
Chile's Mantoverde copper and gold mine, majority-owned by Canada's Capstone Copper and Japan's Mitsubishi Materials, has entered its second week of near-total paralysis after workers overwhelmingly rejected a new wage proposal.
About 92% of mine operators remain on strike, with the union saying production has slowed to a crawl even as the company insists operations continue at reduced capacity.
The strike began on January 2 and now involves 645 employees of Union No. 2, Mantoverde's largest labor group.
In a secret vote with 93% participation, members rejected Capstone 's offer, which they claim ignores“a few essential” demands-costing only around $500,000 per year out of the mine's multimillion-dollar revenues.
Chile copper strike raises supply risk
The company maintains that it has met industry-standard terms and has denied allegations of using strikebreakers, saying safety and maintenance staff remain on site.
Mantoverde is far from a small operation. It employs around 1,270 people directly and nearly 3,000 including contractors. The mine was projected to produce between 68,000 and 80,000 tonnes of copper concentrate and up to 32,000 tonnes of cathodes in 2025.
The union warns that the concentrator plant is now operating at just 30% using limited stockpiled ore that could soon run out-threatening shipments and revenue targets.
The conflict reflects a broader pattern in Chile's mining sector, where unions-often aligned with left-leaning political factions-are pressing for bigger gains as copper prices stay strong.
For investors, it's a familiar dilemma: the country remains a magnet for mining capital thanks to its reserves and rule of law, but growing labor militancy and political interference add new layers of risk.
Copper is no ordinary metal-it powers global grids, cars, and data centers. Any prolonged shutdown in Chile, the world's largest exporter, tightens supply and raises costs worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment