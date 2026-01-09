403
U.S. Jobs Growth Slows But Productivity Surge Keeps Economy Steady
Key Points
The United States closed 2025 with a paradox: hiring slowed sharply, yet unemployment fell. Employers added just 50,000 new jobs in December-well short of the 73,000 economists had expected-but the jobless rate edged down from 4.5% to 4.4%.
It's the clearest sign yet that America's post-pandemic labor boom is cooling without collapsing. The slowdown was uneven across sectors. Restaurants and bars added 27,000 positions, health care another 21,000, and social assistance 17,000.
Retailers, however, shed 25,000 jobs after weak holiday sales. Federal payrolls were almost flat for the month, but down 277,000, or 9.2%, since January, reflecting a continued push to trim government employment after years of expansion.
The number of Americans working part-time because they couldn't find full-time work reached 5.3 million, up nearly one million over the year. Long-term unemployment hovered near 1.9 million, and 7.5 million people remained jobless overall.
US jobs cool productivity drives growth
Wages rose 3.8% over the past twelve months to an average of $37.02 per hour, while the average workweek shortened slightly to 34.2 hours.
Revised data also cut prior months' gains by 76,000 jobs, confirming a slower pace of hiring through the fall. Economists link the weaker job creation to the sharp rise in productivity seen in late 2025, when output per hour jumped by nearly 5%.
Businesses are managing to produce more with fewer people, helped by automation, artificial intelligence, and tighter cost control.
For investors, this points to an economy that may keep inflation contained without forcing the Federal Reserve into rapid rate cuts.
Beyond the numbers, the labor data reveal a shift from government-driven stimulus toward private-sector efficiency-an outcome fiscal conservatives long argued was inevitable.
For workers, the challenge is that growth is now powered more by technology and output than by payrolls, setting up a 2026 defined by fewer hires but faster machines.
Only 50,000 jobs were created in December, below forecasts, while unemployment still dipped to 4.4%.
Productivity surged late in 2025, allowing businesses to expand output without adding many workers.
A shrinking federal workforce and rising part-time employment show deeper labor-market adjustments underway.
