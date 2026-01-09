AST Spacemobile Has Rallied 120% In Past 6 Months, Retail Still Seeing Upside Potential



The company last year in a social media post said that its BlueBird 7 will ship to the Cape Canaveral launch site in October.

AST said it remains on track to complete 40 phased arrays by early 2026. One bullish user predicted the stock price to touch $113 if the current rally breaks the $102 mark.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) shares soared more than 10% on Friday and were among top trending stocks on Stocktwits as retail investment was buoyed by a recent upgrade from Bank of America.

Investors were actively discussing the stock's potential breakout, and the firm's development announcement regarding its BlueBird's launch in December and the expected fleet to be launched in 2026, as well as the company's long-term potential in space communications.

Bank of America raised the firm's price target on AST SpaceMobile to $100 from $85 and keeps a 'Neutral' rating.

BofA in a note said that it is 'neutral' on data centers, 'bullish' on towers, and projects growing interest in Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellite providers in 2026, as per TheFly.

Earlier, Scotiabank had downgraded AST SpaceMobile to 'Underperform' from 'Sector Perform' with a $45.60 price target.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around ASTS trended in 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'high' message volumes.

One user predicted that Elon Musk may try to buy the firm from the proceeds of SpaceX IPO.

Another user predicted the stock price to touch $113 if the current rally breaks the $102 mark.

Starlink Challenger

BlueBird 6 is AST SpaceMobile's first next-generation satellite that aims to provide 4G/5G to standard phones and potentially challenge Elon Musk's Starlink.

It was launched last month from India's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The company has said that it is the largest commercial communications array ever deployed in Low-Earth-Orbit.

The company last year said in a social media post that its BlueBird 7 will ship to the Cape Canaveral launch site in October. It added that BlueBirds 8-16 are in various stages of production, with launches planned every 1-2 months on average during 2025 and 2026. AST said it remains on track to complete 40 phased arrays by early 2026. It expects 45-60 satellites in orbit by year-end 2026.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile have surged nearly 120% in the past six months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.