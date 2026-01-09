Mark Skousen, America's Economist, Launches New Era At The Oxford Club, Debuts The Skousen Report For Today's Markets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Mark Skousen, America's Economist, bestselling author, and investment strategist, announces that he will begin a new chapter in his career as Macroeconomic Strategist at The Oxford Club on February 1, 2026. As part of the transition, The Oxford Club will publish his new monthly newsletter, The Skousen Report: Central Intelligence from America's Economist, debuting later that month. Skousen also offers a daily newsletter, Liberty Through Wealth, focused entirely on helping individuals build wealth. Delivered 5 days a week. 100% free.

“The Skousen Report will continue the disciplined, independent thinking my readers expect, while expanding into new areas, reshaping global markets,” says Skousen.“Joining The Oxford Club allows me to reach more investors at a time when clear macroeconomic insight is urgently needed.”

The transition concludes Skousen's 45-year tenure as editor-in-chief of Forecasts & Strategies, which he founded in 1980, and follows a formal invitation from The Oxford Club.

Over more than four decades, Skousen guided readers through multiple market cycles, recessions, and financial crises. In 2025, Forecasts & Strategies delivered its strongest performance ever, with all recommended stocks and funds profitable, many achieving double- and triple-digit gains, and a diversified portfolio that outperformed major market indexes by more than two-to-one.

“I'm deeply grateful for my years at Eagle Publishing, and when my contract concluded, The Oxford Club's invitation felt like the ideal opportunity to build on that legacy while expanding my macroeconomic work at a time when investors are searching for clarity and independent insight,” Skousen states.

In announcing the appointment, Oxford Club Publisher Rachel Gearhart cited Skousen's background as an economist, bestselling author, historian, and former CIA analyst, noting that his perspective fulfills“a critical and growing need in today's market environment.”

As a Macroeconomic Strategist, Skousen will analyze global economic and political trends and their impact on financial markets, while expanding coverage of precious metals, cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and emerging investment opportunities. The Skousen Report will initially be distributed to more than 23,000 Chairman's Circle subscribers, with plans to expand more broadly.

In addition to the flagship newsletter, Skousen plans to introduce short-term trading services focused on technology, metals, and other dynamic market sectors. He will also continue publishing his popular Skousen CAFÉ e-letter as part of The Oxford Club's weekly publications.

“This transition is especially meaningful because it allows me to work alongside my family, including my son Todd, who has been a member of the Oxford Club executive team for 15 years; Tim, co-editor of TNT Trader at Eagle; and my wife Jo Ann, who has edited my newsletter and co-authored my books, while beginning a renewed chapter inspired by Benjamin Franklin's belief that life's work should 'finish handsomely,'” Skousen says.“It's an opportunity to continue serving investors and contribute to a more prosperous, informed, and free society.”

Skousen's work has been widely recognized by leading economists and financial commentators for its real-world application and intellectual rigor.

“Mark Skousen is America's leading economic author because he roots his luminous books in the real world, in the grand tradition of the great Austrian economists. He is the Hayek of our era.”

- George Gilder, Editor, Technology Report

To commemorate the launch, The Oxford Club is offering a complimentary one-year subscription to The Skousen Report to current Forecasts & Strategies subscribers.

About America's Economist

Mark Skousen is an internationally recognized economist, investment strategist, bestselling author, and educator with more than four decades of experience. He holds academic appointments at Chapman University, where he serves as a Presidential Fellow and the Doti-Spogli Chair of Free Enterprise.

He is the founder of FreedomFest, the world's largest gathering of free-market advocates, libertarians, and independent thinkers. Established as a nonpartisan forum for open dialogue, FreedomFest convenes leading economists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, authors, and media figures to explore individual liberty, free enterprise, and limited government.

About The Oxford Club

Founded in 1989, The Oxford Club is one of the world's largest publishers of independent investment research, serving hundreds of thousands of subscribers worldwide.

