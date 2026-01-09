Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:46 AM EST - Harvest MicroStrategy High Income Shares ETF: Changed its name to Harvest Strategy Inc. High Income Shares ETF. The trading symbol for the Class A units of MSTY listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange will not change. An application has been submitted to the TSX for the listed Class A units of the ETF to trade under the new name. Harvest MicroStrategy High Income Shares ETF shares T are trading down $0.18 at $4.32.

