Kyiv Restores Water Supply For All Residents

This was reported on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Ukrinform.

“In Kyiv, emergency restoration work continues after the night of massive Russian shelling. Water supply in the capital has been fully restored. Together with the city authorities and the Ministry of Energy, we are working to restore heating in the city. The situation is difficult, and all services are fully engaged,” the statement reads.

According to Kuleba, heating will be restored within the day in some districts of the capital. In areas with more complex damage, restoration will take longer. Currently, this affects about half of the residential buildings in Kyiv. In the other parts of the city, heating is operating normally.

Medical facilities in Kyiv are being supplied with heat via mobile boiler units.

More than 1,200“resilience points” have been deployed in the capital to support residents.

The Deputy Prime Minister also reported that heat and water supply had been restored for all residents in the Dnipropetrovsk region, except in Kryvyi Rih, where work is still ongoing.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, nearly six thousand multi-apartment buildings in Kyiv were left without heating due to damage to the city's critical infrastructure during the massive Russian attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko urged residents, where possible, to temporarily leave the city for areas with alternative sources of electricity and heating.