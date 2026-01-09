Ammunition Initiative Is More Valuable Than Any Financial Contribution - Czech FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Answering a question about whether what he saw in Kyiv - Russia's massive overnight attack on January 9 - had convinced him of the need to provide financial support for the ammunition initiative for Ukraine, Macinka said that its organization is the most valuable aspect.

"This is, in my opinion, the key point: the initiative will continue, it will be organized, we will collect requests from the Ukrainian side regarding what exactly is needed, and we will look for the appropriate connections and solutions. In other words, the organization itself is far more valuable than any financial contribution from the state treasury," Macinka said.

He thanked his Ukrainian colleague for detailed information about the peace process and negotiations in this context.

Sybiha: Ukraine ready to deepen cooperation with Czech Republic

"I asked whether this should be viewed optimistically or pessimistically, and now my position is rather realistic. There is no doubt that Ukraine is very interested in peace. I highly appreciate the significant concessions that Ukraine has been ready to make within the framework of peace negotiations. Now it is time for concessions from the Russian side," he added.

He also assured that the Czech Republic and its citizens are not supporters of Russia, and that Kremlin propaganda does not influence Czechs.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Macinka arrived in Kyiv on the morning of January 9. During meetings with Ukrainian officials, he is to discuss the war and the state of peace negotiations, the exchange of experience in countering drones, and the Ukrainian community in the Czech Republic.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on January 7 that the ammunition initiative would be continued.