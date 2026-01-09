Russia Deliberately Used Oreshnik Missile Close To EU Border Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address, Ukrinform reports.

"Restoration efforts are currently underway in our cities and our communities – in Kyiv and the region, in the Dnipro, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions. Repair crews are almost constantly working in the Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. Maximum forces are deployed to restore vital services," he said.

According to Zelensky, the enemy is taking advantage of the cold snap and is trying to hit as many of Ukraine's energy facilities as possible.

"So much for their respect for America and all diplomacy. Last night, over 200 Russian drones were launched, as well as a significant number of ballistic missiles, primarily targeting Kyiv," Zelensky said.

He said that as a result of the Russian attack on the capital, four people were killed and around 30 were injured, and he expressed condolences to their families.

"Oreshnik was used again – this time against the Lviv region. Once again, it was pointedly close to the borders of the European Union. And in terms of using medium-range ballistic missiles, this poses the same challenge for all: Warsaw, Bucharest, Budapest, and many other capitals as well," Zelensky said.

He recalled that prior to this attack there were strikes on Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa.

"The main Russian tactic is to try to completely shut cities down. It is crucial that every city administration understands this goal, the goal of the enemy, and prepares for full counteraction, for actual work for the benefit of citizens. The focus should not be on avoiding problems but on solving them, especially when the resources exist to do so – as in Kyiv. It is the best-financed city in Ukraine, and all necessary backup systems must be in place," Zelensky said.

At about 23:50 on January 8, explosions were heard in Lviv during an air raid alert. The mayor said a hostile strike hit a critical infrastructure facility.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that the enemy missile was traveling at a speed of 13,000 km/h.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that on the night of January 8-9, Ukraine was attacked, including with the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced its intention to initiate an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, and responses within the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE regarding Russia's use of a medium-range ballistic missile to strike the Lviv region.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine