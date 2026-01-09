Parliament Receives Resignation Letters From Shmyhal, Fedorov
"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received the resignation letter of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Albertovych Fedorov," he wrote, publishing the corresponding letter.
In addition, the parliament has also received the resignation letter of Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.Read also: Zelensky meets former FM Kuleba to discuss further cooperation
According to Stefanchuk, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the relevant letters in accordance with the procedure defined by law in the near future.
As reported, next week the Verkhovna Rada will consider the dismissal and appointment of the heads of several ministries.
The president has proposed that Fedorov head the Ministry of Defense.
Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook
