Parliament Receives Resignation Letters From Shmyhal, Fedorov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received the resignation letter of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Albertovych Fedorov," he wrote, publishing the corresponding letter.

In addition, the parliament has also received the resignation letter of Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to Stefanchuk, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the relevant letters in accordance with the procedure defined by law in the near future.

As reported, next week the Verkhovna Rada will consider the dismissal and appointment of the heads of several ministries.

The president has proposed that Fedorov head the Ministry of Defense.

