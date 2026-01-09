It Is Essential To Ensure Guarantees Work Effectively Zelensky
"Today, I received a detailed military briefing from the Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of the General Staff, including on work with partners in recent days on security guarantees," he noted.
Zelensky said that the documents are largely finalized, "but the essence of these documents – their strength – lies in ensuring confidence that the guarantees will work."
According to him, this can be seen in reality only if protection is functioning already now.
"Timely delivery of air-defense systems. Timely delivery of equipment for our resilience and our energy infrastructure. Timely provision of financial support for Ukraine – for our defense and our stability. There are many details, and each one must be worked through now in a way that ensures confidence for tomorrow," he stressed.Read also: Zelensky updates composition of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff
As Ukrinform previously reported, Zelensky said that a bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine is effectively ready to be finalized at the highest level with the U.S. President Donald Trump.
