Dreame Unveils Premium Smart Kitchen Suite At CES 2026, Showcasing An Interconnected Ecosystem

MENAFN - GetNews) Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, today launched its award-winning premium kitchen suite at CES 2026, introducing a cohesive, next-generation smart kitchen ecosystem. Under the theme“Reconstructing the Kitchen Ecosystem,” the launch moves beyond single-function appliances to deliver intelligent, integrated solutions that enhance culinary artistry, health, and convenience.







The showcased lineup includes three flagship models, each recognized with prestigious media awards at the show for their innovative design and performance:

Dreame DZ601 Pro Built-in Dishwasher (Reviewed Awards CES 2026 Winner): This 24-inch built-in flagship sets a new standard for cleaning and kitchen aesthetics. It features a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel body and a powerful 360° StormWing Spray Arm for comprehensive coverage. Its 15-Day Fresh Storage function ensures dishes remain dry and odor-free, while Auto Door Open Drying improves efficiency. It was named a Reviewed Awards CES 2026 Winner for its advanced functionality and premium design.









Dreame RZ601 Pro Front Control Gas Range (F&B Magazine 2026 Best of CES Winner): Designed for serious home chefs, this range features powerful 22,000 BTU burners, including a unique oval center burner. It houses a Professional True Convection Oven with a Healthy No-Preheat Air Fry function and a dedicated air fry basket within a spacious 5.0 cubic foot cavity, meeting a wide array of cooking needs. It was recognized as a Winner of F&B Magazine's 2026 Best of CES for its versatile and powerful performance.

Dreame OZ601 Pro Microwave Oven Combo: This dual-chamber unit redefines cooking efficiency by combining a 950W microwave with a true convection oven in a single appliance. Both chambers are equipped with Smart AirCrisp technology, enabling fast, oil-free air frying and professional-level baking. The integrated temperature probe ensures precise results. Its innovative design significantly reduces cooking time while delivering perfect textures-crispy on the outside and juicy inside.









Live Culinary Showcase: A Vision Brought to Life

To demonstrate the seamless synergy of its ecosystem, Dreame hosted live cooking demonstrations at its CES booth. The interactive sessions, featuring content creator Karim Saad collaborating with a professional chef, highlighted how the appliances work together. The OZ601 Pro's capability to use microwave and convection modes simultaneously dramatically sped up cooking without sacrificing the quality of a golden, crispy finish, captivating the audience and showcasing the practical benefits of an interconnected kitchen.







“These awards and our live demonstrations validate our vision of a reconstructed kitchen,” said a Dreame spokesperson.“We are not just launching products; we are introducing a smart, health-focused ecosystem that transforms the kitchen into the true heart of the modern home.”

The DZ601 Pro Dishwasher and RZ601 Pro Range will launch in North America in late January 2026. The OZ601 Pro Combo is scheduled for release in the region in Q2 2026.

This strategic launch underscores Dreame's commitment to building its Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem through technological innovation, premium design, and reliable performance, reshaping the relationship between people, food, and their living spaces.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

For more information, visit