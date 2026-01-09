John Mcintosh Releases“Park Lady,” A Provocative Work Of Fiction That Challenges Readers To Question Reality

MENAFN - GetNews) Blurring truth and imagination, the novel invites readers into a story of self-discovery hidden in plain sight.







New York, NY - January 9, 2026 - Author John McIntosh presents PARK LADY: A Fiction About Reality (Self Discovery), a thought-provoking novel that deliberately blurs the line between fiction and lived experience. Positioned within McIntosh's ongoing SELF DISCOVERY series, the book challenges readers to look beyond surface narratives and consider uncomfortable possibilities about the world unfolding around them.

Described by the author as“a fiction that speaks about reality,” PARK LADY weaves together characters, locations, and events that feel both familiar and unsettling. Some names are altered, some details rearranged, and some moments invented-yet all are rooted in truths that McIntosh suggests are already visible to those willing to see them. The result is a narrative that feels simultaneously imagined and eerily current.

The story reflects what McIntosh describes as the present moment itself, filtered through a fictional lens. According to the author, the distortion is intentional, mirroring how real-world truths are often obscured through confusion, contradiction, and manipulation. Readers may find themselves questioning what is coincidence, what is symbolism, and what may be closer to reality than expected.

At the heart of PARK LADY is an invitation rather than a declaration. McIntosh does not ask readers to accept the story as fact, but instead encourages openness-the willingness to entertain the possibility that truth can exist beneath layers of fiction. As the narrative unfolds, readers are prompted to notice patterns, reconsider assumptions, and reflect on how perception shapes belief.

The inspiration behind the book stems from McIntosh's interest in awareness and self-discovery. By presenting reality through a fictional framework, he aims to bypass resistance and allow readers to engage with ideas they might otherwise dismiss. For some, the story may seem implausible or even unbelievable. For others, it may spark recognition, curiosity, or deeper questioning.

Written for readers who enjoy philosophical fiction, speculative realism, and introspective narratives, PARK LADY speaks to those seeking meaning beyond conventional storytelling. It aligns with readers drawn to works that challenge accepted narratives and explore consciousness, truth, and perception without providing easy answers.

The book is now available - secure your copy here:

NOTE: All early readers have shared a 5 out of 5 stars feedback.

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact: John McIntosh Email: ...