Middle East Media And Entertainment Market To Reach $76.79 Bn By 2031, Supported By Digital Viewing And Gaming Uptake
"Middle East Media and Entertainment Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Middle East Media and Entertainment Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Middle East Media and Entertainment Market Overview
The Middle East Media and Entertainment Market continues to show steady expansion as digital viewing habits, gaming adoption, and locally produced content gain stronger traction across the region. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market size is estimated at USD 48.43 billion in 2026, rising from USD 44.16 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 76.79 billion by 2031, supported by a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.
Key Trends Shaping the Middle East Media and Entertainment Market
Rising Preference for Digital and On-Demand Content
One of the most visible Middle East Media and Entertainment Market trends is the shift toward online and app-based content delivery. Consumers across urban centers increasingly favor streaming platforms for video, music, and gaming due to convenience, flexible pricing, and access to localized programming.
Expansion of Gaming and Esports Ecosystems
Gaming continues to gain momentum as a core entertainment category within the region. Mobile gaming leads engagement levels, while console and cloud gaming attract premium users. Regional esports tournaments, government-backed developer programs, and influencer-led gaming communities are supporting sustained interest.
Increased Focus on Arabic and Localized Content
Content localization remains central to audience retention. Broadcasters and streaming services are investing in Arabic-language productions, regional storytelling, and culturally aligned formats. This focus enhances viewer loyalty and supports advertising confidence.
Advertising Shifts Toward Digital Channels
Advertising expenditure continues to migrate from traditional formats to digital channels. Programmatic advertising, connected TV placements, and influencer marketing are gaining importance as brands seek measurable outcomes.
Middle East Media and Entertainment Market Segmentation
By Type
Digital Music
Music Downloads
Music Streaming
Video Games
Video-on-Demand (VoD)
Subscription VoD (SVoD)
Transaction VoD (TVoD)
Electronic Sell-Through / Downloads
E-Publishing
Advertising
Digital Advertising
Newspaper
Magazine
Television
Radio
Outdoor Advertising
Internet Access Services
By Platform
Online / Digital
Traditional / Linear
Hybrid (Omnichannel)
By Revenue Model
Subscription-Based
Advertising-Supported
Pay-Per-View / Transactional
Freemium / In-App Purchase
By End-User Age Group
Generation Z (≤24 years)
Millennials (25–40 years)
Generation X (41–56 years)
Baby Boomers (57+ years)
By Device
Smartphones
Smart TVs and Connected TV Devices
PCs and Laptops
Tablets
Gaming Consoles
VR / AR Headsets
By Country
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Kuwait
Bahrain
Rest of Middle East
Key Players in the Middle East Media and Entertainment Market
Middle East Broadcasting Center FZ-LLC (MBC Group)
Orbit Showtime Network FZ-LLC
beIN MEDIA GROUP LLC
Abu Dhabi Media Company PJSC
Arab Media Group LLC
Conclusion
The Middle East Media and Entertainment Market is positioned for sustained growth as digital consumption becomes mainstream and content offerings align more closely with regional preferences. Strong demand for streaming, gaming, and advertising-supported formats, combined with ongoing infrastructure development, continues to support market expansion.
