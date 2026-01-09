Middle East Media And Entertainment Market To Reach $76.79 Bn By 2031, Supported By Digital Viewing And Gaming Uptake

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Middle East Media and Entertainment Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Middle East Media and Entertainment Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Middle East Media and Entertainment Market Overview

The Middle East Media and Entertainment Market continues to show steady expansion as digital viewing habits, gaming adoption, and locally produced content gain stronger traction across the region. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market size is estimated at USD 48.43 billion in 2026, rising from USD 44.16 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 76.79 billion by 2031, supported by a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Trends Shaping the Middle East Media and Entertainment Market

Rising Preference for Digital and On-Demand Content

One of the most visible Middle East Media and Entertainment Market trends is the shift toward online and app-based content delivery. Consumers across urban centers increasingly favor streaming platforms for video, music, and gaming due to convenience, flexible pricing, and access to localized programming.

Expansion of Gaming and Esports Ecosystems

Gaming continues to gain momentum as a core entertainment category within the region. Mobile gaming leads engagement levels, while console and cloud gaming attract premium users. Regional esports tournaments, government-backed developer programs, and influencer-led gaming communities are supporting sustained interest.

Increased Focus on Arabic and Localized Content

Content localization remains central to audience retention. Broadcasters and streaming services are investing in Arabic-language productions, regional storytelling, and culturally aligned formats. This focus enhances viewer loyalty and supports advertising confidence.

Advertising Shifts Toward Digital Channels

Advertising expenditure continues to migrate from traditional formats to digital channels. Programmatic advertising, connected TV placements, and influencer marketing are gaining importance as brands seek measurable outcomes.

Middle East Media and Entertainment Market Segmentation

By Type

Digital Music

Music Downloads

Music Streaming

Video Games

Video-on-Demand (VoD)

Subscription VoD (SVoD)

Transaction VoD (TVoD)

Electronic Sell-Through / Downloads

E-Publishing

Advertising

Digital Advertising

Newspaper

Magazine

Television

Radio

Outdoor Advertising

Internet Access Services

By Platform

Online / Digital

Traditional / Linear

Hybrid (Omnichannel)

By Revenue Model

Subscription-Based

Advertising-Supported

Pay-Per-View / Transactional

Freemium / In-App Purchase

By End-User Age Group

Generation Z (≤24 years)

Millennials (25–40 years)

Generation X (41–56 years)

Baby Boomers (57+ years)

By Device

Smartphones

Smart TVs and Connected TV Devices

PCs and Laptops

Tablets

Gaming Consoles

VR / AR Headsets

By Country

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Bahrain

Rest of Middle East

Key Players in the Middle East Media and Entertainment Market

Middle East Broadcasting Center FZ-LLC (MBC Group)

Orbit Showtime Network FZ-LLC

beIN MEDIA GROUP LLC

Abu Dhabi Media Company PJSC

Arab Media Group LLC

Conclusion

The Middle East Media and Entertainment Market is positioned for sustained growth as digital consumption becomes mainstream and content offerings align more closely with regional preferences. Strong demand for streaming, gaming, and advertising-supported formats, combined with ongoing infrastructure development, continues to support market expansion.

