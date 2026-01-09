Infinite Generates 97 Meetings For GTAIC Via Cold Email Outreach

MENAFN - GetNews)""The data from 2,411 outreach attempts shows that personalized, role-specific messaging to trade organizations converts at 4.02%, which is 67% above the 2.4% industry benchmark for B2B cold outreach. This campaign proved that market research platforms can access institutional buyers through systematic email and LinkedIn outreach when messaging addresses their specific data needs and decision-making processes." - Tom Nadav, Founder, Infinite"B2B lead generation agency Infinite secured 97 qualified meetings in 3 months for market research platform GTAIC through targeted cold email and LinkedIn campaigns, achieving a 4.02% lead rate (67% above industry benchmarks) and $50 cost per meeting across 2,411 prospects in Europe, Asia, and North America.

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL - Jan 9, 2026 - B2B lead generation agency Infinite generated 97 qualified business meetings in three months for GTAIC, a market research platform serving 120+ countries, using targeted email and LinkedIn outreach campaigns that reached 2,411 prospects across Europe, Asia, and North America.

The cold email lead generation campaign achieved a 4.02% lead rate and $50 cost per meeting for Global Trade Algorithmic Intelligence Center (GTAIC), which provides instant market research reports using official trade data. Infinite's multi-channel approach targeting semi-governmental agencies, international trade bodies, and development banks resulted in a 27% connection rate and 50% conversion from responses to scheduled meetings.

GTAIC struggled to penetrate formal, relationship-driven networks using traditional outreach methods. The company needed to reach senior decision-makers at trade chambers, export promotion agencies, and economic development organizations, institutions where purchasing decisions require multiple stakeholder approvals and long sales cycles.

Infinite designed email sequences and LinkedIn messaging emphasizing GTAIC's ability to deliver instant, actionable trade insights versus outdated manual research processes. The campaign targeted specific roles, including trade analysts, economic development directors, and export promotion managers at organizations across three continents. Each outreach message referenced the prospect's specific geographic market and trade focus area.

The three-month campaign generated:



2,411 targeted prospects contacted

650 connections established (27% rate)

182 prospect responses (28% response rate from connections) 97 qualified meetings booked (50% conversion from responses)



"The data from 2,411 outreach attempts shows that personalized, role-specific messaging to trade organizations converts at 4.02%, which is 67% above the 2.4% industry benchmark for B2B cold outreach," said Tom Nadav, founder of Infinite. "This campaign proved that market research platforms can access institutional buyers through systematic email and LinkedIn outreach when messaging addresses their specific data needs and decision-making processes."

Infinite used its database of 300 million verified business contacts to identify prospects matching GTAIC's ideal customer profile. The agency created separate email domains to protect GTAIC's primary business email reputation and implemented SPF, DKIM, and DMARC authentication to achieve a 92% email deliverability rate. Campaign messaging highlighted GTAIC's coverage of 120+ countries and instant report generation capability.

The meetings generated through the campaign connected GTAIC with decision-makers at organizations the company had previously been unable to reach. Several prospects who scheduled meetings became paying customers of GTAIC's platform.

"We needed a way to break into key global institutions. Infinite delivered more than just meetings. They connected us with the right people, real decision-makers," said Raman Osipau, co-founder and CEO of GTAIC. "Thanks to them, our platform is now used by some of our most desired clients."

Infinite specializes in B2B lead generation for technology companies, financial services firms, and professional services organizations. The agency has generated 25,000+ meetings for clients since its founding in March 2021.

Companies seeking to generate qualified meetings with institutional buyers can learn more about Infinite's email outreach and LinkedIn lead generation services at .

About Infinite

Infinite is a B2B lead generation and fundraising agency based in Herzliya, Israel, that delivers qualified prospects through LinkedIn and email outreach campaigns. Founded in March 2021, the company serves B2B organizations with 11-200 employees across technology, financial services, cybersecurity, fintech, and professional services industries. Infinite has scheduled 25,000+ meetings and helped clients close 2,000+ customers using its multi-channel outreach methodology. The agency maintains a 47% conversion rate to conversations and delivers a 10:1 ROI for client campaigns.