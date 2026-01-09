403
IOM: Third Of Sudan's Population Forced To Flee During 1,000 Days Of Conflict
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday nearly one in three people has been displaced in Sudan either internally or across borders over the past one thousand days since the outbreak of the conflict describing the crisis as "the largest displacement emergency in the world".
In a statement issued from Geneva to mark 1000 days from the beginning of the conflict, the IOM noted that 15 million people have been forced into displacement since the outbreak of the conflict including 11.58 million internally displaced persons and approximately four million refugees who fled to neighboring countries with the widespread destruction caused by the conflict.
"One thousand days of conflict have taken an unbearable toll on Sudan's people" said Director General of IOM Amy Pope calling for a sustained international action that protects civilians supports displaced families and creates the conditions for peace so people can safely return, recover and rebuild their lives.
According to IOM data Sudan has witnessed 743 displacement-triggering incidents since April 2023, including 524 linked to the conflict and 219 caused by natural hazards such as floods and fires.
The IOM pointed out that the scale of displacement recorded in a single year exceeded double the number Sudan experienced over the previous two decades combined.
"At the peak of the crisis Sudan accounted for about 15 per cent of all internally displaced persons worldwide meaning one in every seven IDPs globally was Sudanese," the OIM added.
Recent security developments have further exacerbated the crisis. Escalating violence in (Al Fasher) in (North Darfur) in late October 2025 displaced more than 100,000 people while clashes in the (Kordofan) forced around 65,000 others to flee in recent months.
The IOM stressed that these developments have contributed to increased cross-border displacement particularly into Chad and South Sudan.
It also reported that nearly three million people have returned to their areas of origin including more than one million to the capital (Khartoum).
However, it warned that return conditions remain fragile due to damaged infrastructure, limited services ongoing insecurity.
It explained that despite a limited decline in internal displacement figures recorded for the first time in February 2025 more than 9.3 million people remain displaced inside Sudan.
The IOM warned that children continue to bear the brunt of the crisis accounting for about 55 percent of all internally displaced people facing severe risks including disrupted education protection challenges and long-term consequences for their future.
As Sudan enters its fourth year of conflict, the IOM stressed the urgent need for sustained humanitarian access increased funding and a renewed focus on civilian protection.
It warned that without meaningful progress toward peace millions of Sudanese will remain trapped in cycles of displacement and instability. (end)
