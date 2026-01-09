Qatar Says No Diplomats, Staff Hurt In Shelling That Damaged Its Embassy In Kyiv

Qatar said on Friday that no diplomats or staff members at its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, were harmed as a result of a shelling of the city that damaged the building last night.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a "massive" Russian night-time attack on Ukraine damaged 20 residential buildings in Kyiv and its suburbs, as well as Qatar's embassy."

Recommended For You

"Qatar, a state that does so much to mediate with Russia in order to secure the release of prisoners of war and civilians held in Russian prisons," he said, adding that Russia attacked with 13 ballistic missiles, including the Oreshnik, and 22 cruise missiles, while also launching 242 drones on Ukraine.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Russia hit Ukraine as temperatures plunged to freezing with its latest barrage of missiles, including the hypersonic Oreshnik, as Moscow rejected Western proposals to end its almost four-year invasion.

In a statement carried by the Gulf country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Doha has expressed its deep regret over the damage sustained by its embassy building in Ukraine.

"In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the necessity of sparing embassies, diplomatic missions, the headquarters of international organisations, and civilian facilities from the repercussions of crises, and of ensuring protection for their personnel in accordance with international law."

Qatar has again stressed its firm stance in calling for a resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and peaceful means, reaffirming its full support for all international efforts aimed at de-escalation.