All January 9 Flights To Iran Cancelled, Flydubai Spokesperson Confirms

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live blog for real-time updates on the protests in Iran]

According to the Dubai Airport website, at least 17 flights have been cancelled from Dubai to various Iranian cities including Tehran, Shiraz and Mashhad.

Recommended For You

A Flydubai spokesperson told Khaleej Times that all its flights to Iran on Friday (January 9) have been canceled.“We are in direct contact with passengers whose travel plans have been affected,” the spokesperson said.“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and revise our flight schedule accordingly.”

The statement also advised customers to check the status of their flights on the website of the airline, the flydubai Contact Centre, visit their travel shop, or reach out to their respective travel agent for rebooking options.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Dubai Airports website did not provide a reason for the cancellations, but a countrywide internet blackout was reported in Iran on Thursday and extended into Friday as authorities moved to curb expanding protests.

Nationwide protests over economic hardships started at the end of December, and have shaken the country.

In addition, Turkish media have said Turkish Airlines cancelled 17 flights, Turkey's Ajet cancelled six flights and budget carrier Pegasus Airlines cancelled flights to Iranian cities on Friday.

At least two flights between Qatar's Doha and Tehran scheduled for Friday were also cancelled, Hamad International Airport website showed.