Oman Planted More Than 800,000 Trees

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Oman, an Arab country in the Gulf, planted 856,142 native trees over the past five years as part of a national initiative, according to data presented this week by the country's Environment Authority, the ONA news agency said.

At the press conference, several results from the Arab country's environmental projects under its 10th five-year sector plan, implemented between 2021 and 2025, were presented. The government reported that Oman rose 94 positions in the Environmental Performance Index, reaching 55th place globally and second place both among Gulf countries and Arab nations.

The Environmental Authority reported that over the past five years it has designated 32 areas as environmental reserves, including 13 terrestrial sanctuaries, five marine sanctuaries, and 13 integrated land-and-sea reserves. Additionally, 60 air quality monitoring stations have been established across all regions of the country.

Among other initiatives, Oman also carried out the“Environment Guardians” project, educating 99,174 citizens and deterring 70,642 people from harmful ecological practices, according to ONA. Investment in natural reserves was boosted by nine contracts totaling OMR 44 million, equivalent to USD 114 million at current exchange rates.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

