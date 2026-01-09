APEDA Launches BHARATI Startup Challenge At Indusfood 2026, Showcases 100+ Agri-Startups
The initiative aims to support export-ready startups through mentorship, market access, and policy facilitation. Selected startups will gain international exposure by participating in Gulfood in Dubai and BIOFACH in Germany, helping them evaluate global market opportunities.
Startup Zone Highlights Innovation
APEDA's participation also highlighted the BHARATI Startup Zone, which featured over 100 exhibitors.
The zone showcased agri-startups engaged in value addition, agri-technology, food processing, packaging, logistics, traceability, and sustainable export solutions.
Strengthening Value Chains and MSMEs
The Startup Zone demonstrated the role of entrepreneurship and technology-led solutions in strengthening agricultural value chains, supporting MSMEs and improving farmer participation, while enhancing India's competitiveness in global markets.
APEDA Pavilion Draws Global Buyers
The APEDA Pavilion featured export-ready agricultural and processed food products, quality assurance and traceability systems, Geographical Indication-tagged products and sustainability-focused practices.
The platform brought together exporters, Farmer Producer Organisations, startups and international buyers, facilitating business interactions across the agri-export value chain.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment