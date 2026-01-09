APEDA Launches BHARATI Startup Challenge At Indusfood 2026, Showcases 100+ Agri-Startups

MENAFN - KNN India)The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) participated in IndusFood 2026, where it organised the BHARATI Startup Challenge to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the agricultural and processed food export sector.

The initiative aims to support export-ready startups through mentorship, market access, and policy facilitation. Selected startups will gain international exposure by participating in Gulfood in Dubai and BIOFACH in Germany, helping them evaluate global market opportunities.

Startup Zone Highlights Innovation

APEDA's participation also highlighted the BHARATI Startup Zone, which featured over 100 exhibitors.

The zone showcased agri-startups engaged in value addition, agri-technology, food processing, packaging, logistics, traceability, and sustainable export solutions.

Strengthening Value Chains and MSMEs

The Startup Zone demonstrated the role of entrepreneurship and technology-led solutions in strengthening agricultural value chains, supporting MSMEs and improving farmer participation, while enhancing India's competitiveness in global markets.

APEDA Pavilion Draws Global Buyers

The APEDA Pavilion featured export-ready agricultural and processed food products, quality assurance and traceability systems, Geographical Indication-tagged products and sustainability-focused practices.

The platform brought together exporters, Farmer Producer Organisations, startups and international buyers, facilitating business interactions across the agri-export value chain.

