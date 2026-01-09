403
Polyu Research Teams And Startups Shine At CES 2026, Winning Three Prestigious Innovation Awards
|
PolyU Startups
|
Featured Innovations
|
Company Representatives
|
AniMed Technology Limited
|
Contactless real-time AI-driven health monitoring
|
Dr LYU Weimin
Co-founder and CEO, AniMed Technology Limited
|
CyanSE Smart Energy Tech Limited
|
AI-powered energy optimisation platforms for smart buildings
|
Ms Amber ZHANG
Co-founder, CyanSE Smart Energy Tech Limited
|
DRESIO Limited
|
AI-powered physiotherapy assessments software solution
|
Mr Alexander YING
CEO, DRESIO Limited
|
Eieling Technology Limited
|
FattaLab® Fatty Liver Diagnostic Device
(CES 2026 Innovation Award)
|
Prof. ZHENG Yongping
Henry G. Leong Professor in Biomedical Engineering, Chair Professor of Biomedical Engineering, PolyU; Founder and Chief Scientist, Eieling Technology Limited
|
Entoptica Limited
|
Cutting-edge ophthalmic diagnostic technologies
|
Dr Mukhit KULMAGANBETOV
Senior Research Fellow, InnoHK Centre for Eye and Vision Research; CEO, Entoptica Limited
|
Feelings Group Limited
|
AI-powered computer vision solution
|
Dr WONG Wing-sze
Research Assistant Professor, Department of Language Science and Technology, PolyU; Clinical Consultant and Co-inventor, Feelings Group Limited
Ms YIP Chi-hay
Partner, Feelings Group Limited
|
Gembody Limited
|
Next-generation portable AI ultrasound system
|
Ms MAO Qian
CEO, Gembody Limited
Dr YANG Fan
CTO, Gembody Limited
|
ImageVector MedTech Limited
|
AI-Vision for Joint Degeneration
|
Dr JIANG Tianshu
Executive Director, ImageVector MedTech Limited
|
Immune Materials Limited
|
Innovative long-lasting antimicrobial self-disinfection materials
|
Prof. Chris LO Kwan-yu
Professor, Department of Logistics and Maritime Studies, PolyU; Co-founder, Immune Materials Limited
Prof. KAN Chi-wai
Associate Dean and Professor, School of Fashion and Textiles, PolyU; Co-founder, Immune Materials Limited
|
Innobound Limited
|
Portable smart terminal for emotional interaction, health monitoring and daily living assistance
|
Ms GAO Lan
CEO and Founder, Innobound Limited
|MedVision Limited
|
AI-powered medical imaging solution
|
Prof. CAI Jing
Head and Professor, Department of Health Technology and Informatics, PolyU; Consultant, MedVision Limited
Dr MA Zongrui
Postdoctoral Fellow,Department of Health Technology and Informatics, PolyU; Founder, MedVision Limited
|
Mirror Caring Limited
|
Knee health management solution
|
Prof. Stephen WANG Jia
Professor, School of Design, PolyU; Founder, Mirror Caring Limited
|
Nuvatech Limited
|
Next-Gen Fashion OS powered by Multi-modal AI
|
Mr DENG Yanheng
Founder, Nuvatech Limited
|
On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited
|
Wearable Biomedical Electronic Device
|
Dr Rayman GONG
Founder and CEO, On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited
|
ReSaTech Limited
|
AI solutions for product reliability
|
Mr Ricky LAW
CEO, ReSaTech Limited
|
UbiquiTech Innovations Limited
|
Edge-AI robot for autonomous inspection and cleaning in confined spaces
|
Prof. CAO Jiannong
Vice President (Education), Otto Poon Charitable Foundation Professor in Data Science, Chair Professor of Distributed and Mobile Computing, PolyU;
Founder and Chief Scientist, UbiquiTech Innovations Limited
Dr LIANG Zhixuan
Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Computing, PolyU; Founder and CEO, UbiquiTech Innovations Limited
|
Vcare Vision Technology Limited
|
Non-invasive myopia prevention solution
|
Dr TANG Yuk-ming
Senior Lecturer, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, PolyU; Co-founder, Vcare Vision Technology Limited
|
Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited
|
Smart Firefighting Robot
(CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award)
|
Mr WANG Meng
PhD candidate, Building Environment and Energy Engineering, PolyU; Founder, Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited
|
XOXO Beverages Limited
|
Automated Cocktail Machine for improvements event and hospitality efficiency
|
Mr Nicholas YU Wo-ping
Founder, XOXO Beverages Limited
