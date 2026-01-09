Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Polyu Research Teams And Startups Shine At CES 2026, Winning Three Prestigious Innovation Awards

2026-01-09 02:08:21
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2026 - The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) led 19 startups to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, held from 6 to 9 January. Alongside the groundbreaking technologies presented by participating startups, the University also showcased its research achievements, covering fields such as human security, digital health and energy optimisation. PolyU delivered an outstanding performance at this year's Show, with three projects winning one "Best of Innovation Award" and two "Innovation Awards". This not only marks the University's best result since it first took part in this event, but also accounts for two-thirds of all awards received by the Hong Kong startup delegation, underscoring PolyU excellence in research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Prof. Christopher CHAO, PolyU Senior Vice President (Research and Innovation), remarked, "PolyU is committed to nurturing innovative research talent with both national and international outlooks. We empower our teams by leading them to major international innovation events and fostering close collaboration among industry, academia, research and investment sectors on a global level, creating opportunities for the overseas expansion of PolyU startups. PolyU was the sole university from Hong Kong to exhibit at the event, with its participating teams making up 30% of the Hong Kong delegation, contributing to Hong Kong's advancement into an international innovation and technology hub. Our record-breaking performance at this year's CES affirms international recognition of PolyU research and innovation, propelling our teams to continue striving along the path of innovation and technology to create even more profound social impact."

Leveraging its robust research strengths and its unique startup ecosystem, PolyVentures, the University actively supports its research teams and startups in developing innovative technologies, bringing Hong Kong research achievements to the global stage. The Smart Firefighting Robot, developed by Mr WANG Meng, a PhD candidate of the Department of Building Environment and Energy Engineering as well as Founder of PolyU startup Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited, along with his team, achieved the highest score in the "Products in Support of Human Security for All" category and earned the prestigious "Best of Innovation Award". The Powered Rehab Skateboard, developed by Prof. Kenneth FONG, Associate Dean of the Graduate School and Associate Head of the Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, received an "Innovation Award" in the "Accessibility and Longevity" category. The FattaLab® Fatty Liver Diagnostic Device, developed by a team spearheaded by Prof. ZHENG Yongping, Henry G. Leong Professor in Biomedical Engineering, Chair Professor of Biomedical Engineering, and Founder and Chief Scientist of PolyU startup Eieling Technology Limited, also won an "Innovation Award" in the "Digital Health" category.

The three award-winning innovations aim to enhance human security or health through cutting-edge technologies. The AI-driven Smart Firefighting Robot features autonomous patrol, burning materials classification, fire extinguishing and real-time data sharing functions in smoke-filled environments, protecting firefighters and the public simultaneously. The Powered Rehab Skateboard is a portable and cost-effective robotic system that supports home-based and community rehabilitation for stroke patients. The skateboard facilitates motor recovery in hemiparetic upper limbs and allows users to engage in effective therapy. The FattaLab® Fatty Liver Diagnostic Device is the world's first lightweight intelligent assessment system for fatty liver detection. Weighs only 120 grams, the device can complete fatty liver assessment within 30 seconds, achieving detection accuracy at medical-grade standards.

Organised by the Consumer Technology Association, CES is one of the world's largest and most influential consumer electronics exhibitions, spotlighting cutting-edge technologies for modern living. This year, CES attracted over 4,500 exhibitors from around the globe. The PolyU startups participating in the exhibition were as follows:

PolyU Startups
Featured Innovations
Company Representatives
AniMed Technology Limited
Contactless real-time AI-driven health monitoring
Dr LYU Weimin
Co-founder and CEO, AniMed Technology Limited
CyanSE Smart Energy Tech Limited
AI-powered energy optimisation platforms for smart buildings
Ms Amber ZHANG
Co-founder, CyanSE Smart Energy Tech Limited
DRESIO Limited
AI-powered physiotherapy assessments software solution
Mr Alexander YING
CEO, DRESIO Limited
Eieling Technology Limited
FattaLab® Fatty Liver Diagnostic Device
(CES 2026 Innovation Award)
Prof. ZHENG Yongping
Henry G. Leong Professor in Biomedical Engineering, Chair Professor of Biomedical Engineering, PolyU; Founder and Chief Scientist, Eieling Technology Limited
Entoptica Limited
Cutting-edge ophthalmic diagnostic technologies
Dr Mukhit KULMAGANBETOV
Senior Research Fellow, InnoHK Centre for Eye and Vision Research; CEO, Entoptica Limited
Feelings Group Limited
AI-powered computer vision solution
Dr WONG Wing-sze
Research Assistant Professor, Department of Language Science and Technology, PolyU; Clinical Consultant and Co-inventor, Feelings Group Limited

Ms YIP Chi-hay
Partner, Feelings Group Limited
Gembody Limited
Next-generation portable AI ultrasound system
Ms MAO Qian
CEO, Gembody Limited

Dr YANG Fan
CTO, Gembody Limited
ImageVector MedTech Limited
AI-Vision for Joint Degeneration


Dr JIANG Tianshu

Executive Director, ImageVector MedTech Limited
Immune Materials Limited
Innovative long-lasting antimicrobial self-disinfection materials
Prof. Chris LO Kwan-yu
Professor, Department of Logistics and Maritime Studies, PolyU; Co-founder, Immune Materials Limited

Prof. KAN Chi-wai
Associate Dean and Professor, School of Fashion and Textiles, PolyU; Co-founder, Immune Materials Limited
Innobound Limited
Portable smart terminal for emotional interaction, health monitoring and daily living assistance
Ms GAO Lan
CEO and Founder, Innobound Limited
MedVision Limited AI-powered medical imaging solution
Prof. CAI Jing
Head and Professor, Department of Health Technology and Informatics, PolyU; Consultant, MedVision Limited

Dr MA Zongrui
Postdoctoral Fellow,Department of Health Technology and Informatics, PolyU; Founder, MedVision Limited
Mirror Caring Limited
Knee health management solution
Prof. Stephen WANG Jia
Professor, School of Design, PolyU; Founder, Mirror Caring Limited
Nuvatech Limited
Next-Gen Fashion OS powered by Multi-modal AI
Mr DENG Yanheng
Founder, Nuvatech Limited
On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited
Wearable Biomedical Electronic Device
Dr Rayman GONG
Founder and CEO, On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited
ReSaTech Limited
AI solutions for product reliability
Mr Ricky LAW
CEO, ReSaTech Limited
UbiquiTech Innovations Limited
Edge-AI robot for autonomous inspection and cleaning in confined spaces
Prof. CAO Jiannong
Vice President (Education), Otto Poon Charitable Foundation Professor in Data Science, Chair Professor of Distributed and Mobile Computing, PolyU;
Founder and Chief Scientist, UbiquiTech Innovations Limited

Dr LIANG Zhixuan
Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Computing, PolyU; Founder and CEO, UbiquiTech Innovations Limited
Vcare Vision Technology Limited
Non-invasive myopia prevention solution
Dr TANG Yuk-ming
Senior Lecturer, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, PolyU; Co-founder, Vcare Vision Technology Limited
Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited
Smart Firefighting Robot

(CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award)
Mr WANG Meng
PhD candidate, Building Environment and Energy Engineering, PolyU; Founder, Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited
XOXO Beverages Limited
Automated Cocktail Machine for improvements event and hospitality efficiency
Mr Nicholas YU Wo-ping
Founder, XOXO Beverages Limited


