FM, Syrian Counterpart Discuss Developments In Syria, Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi held a phone call with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Al-Shaibani, during which they discussed the latest developments in Syria.Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's firm position in supporting the Syrian government's efforts to safeguard Syria's security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of its citizens.Both ministers underscored the importance of the continued positive development of the fraternal relations between the two countries and stressed the need to maintain joint efforts to expand cooperation in ways that serve the interests of Jordan and Syria and reflect the depth of the strong brotherly ties between them.