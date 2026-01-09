Littler Signs Reported Record £20 Million Darts Deal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: World champion Luke Littler has agreed the most lucrative sponsorship deal in darts' history, worth a reported £20 million ($27 million).

The 18-year-old Englishman, who earned the sport's first £1 million prize pot after winning a second successive World Championship title at London's Alexandra Palace last weekend, has renewed his contract with manufacturer Target Darts.

According to Britain's Press Association, the new deal -- including potential earnings and bonuses, as well as a percentage of sales of products and equipment -- is worth £20 million over 10 years.

Littler became a break-out star with his debut run to the 2024 World Championship final as a 16-year-old, when he lost to compatriot Luke Humphries, with the teenager's branded darts and magnetic board proving a sales success throughout Britain.

"Target has believed in me from day one and I'm delighted that there are many more years to come," Littler, who is also managed by the company, said in a statement.

"From my playing career to my product range, we've built everything together and I'm really excited to commit to our partnership long-term and see where we can take this next."

Target chairman Garry Plummer added: "I met Luke at the BDO Youth World Championship Qualifier when he was 12, and that day his dad asked if we would sponsor him.

"We'd never taken on someone so young, but I saw something special in him and saying yes was easy.

"Watching him grow since, as both a player and a person, has been a privilege. His achievements on and off the oche have been remarkable, and this new agreement celebrates everything we've built together and the exciting future ahead."

World number one Littler is preparing for the World Series double-header in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.